Davao Region athletes urged to aim high in Palarong Pambansa 2024

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao regional director Allan Farnazo has urged Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) athletes to surpass their sixth overall performance in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

In the 2023 Marikina City Palaro, Davao advanced from 11th to sixth place by earning 21 gold medals, 18 silvers, and 27 bronzes.

Farnazo led the send-off ceremony for the 780-member Palaro-bound Davao Eagles delegation at Mintal Elementary School on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2024, marking the end of Davraa's 15-day in-house training.

During a Viber interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday evening, Farnazo stated, "Na-announce nako nga the target is always for a better performance. Mag-ambition na pud kita nga taas-taas nga target (The target is always for a better performance. Let's aim high again)."

He expressed his delight at the improved focus and behavior of the region's athletes.

"Hoping and praying na ma-convert sa ilang performance (it translates to a better performance)," Farnazo added.

The first batches of the Davao delegation started departing for Cebu on Wednesday, July 3, while the rest of the delegates will follow on Thursday, July 4.

DepEd Davao Regional Sports Coordinator Alim Maguindanao said the Davraa delegation, including athletes, coaches, chaperones, and officials, would fly via Philippine Airlines (PAL), while some would travel with Cebu Pacific.

From Mactan International Airport, Cebu City representatives will escort the Davao delegates to Cebu City Don Carlos Gothong Memorial High School, their official billeting quarters.

Maguindanao said, "Naa naman advance party ngadto, maayo atong quarters kay within the city ra pud, so duol ra sa mga playing venues (We have an advance party there. Our quarters are good because they are within the city, so they are close to the playing venues)."

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 will run from July 6 to 16, with opening ceremonies on July 9. MLSA