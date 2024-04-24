Davao Region braces for rain, thunderstorms

THE state weather bureau announced that the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms to most parts of Mindanao, including the Davao Region, on April 24, 2024.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) daily bulletin board, moderate to heavy rains could lead to possible flash floods or landslides in areas Davao, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

In Metro Manila and other parts of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by Easterlies and localized thunderstorms may also bring potential flash floods and landslides.

Despite these conditions, Pagasa warned that 31 areas across the country are expected to experience dangerous levels of heat index.

Davao City, for instance, has experienced a heat index of 39 to 42 degrees Celsius in recent days, posing risks of heat stroke and exhaustion.

Fortunately, no weather disturbance or low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this week. DEF