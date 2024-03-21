Davao Region crime rate drops by 13.05%

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-Davao) has reported a significant 13.05 percent decrease in the crime rate across the Davao Region from January to February 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In an interview with dxDC RMN Davao earlier this week, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson for PRO-Davao, disclosed that only 3,352 crimes were recorded in the same period this year, a notable drop from the 3,855 crimes reported in 2023.

She noted that there were only 215 focus crimes documented within the first two months, marking a 5.7 percent reduction from the 228 focus crimes reported in the previous year.

The decline in the region's crime rate is attributed to effective crime prevention measures and intensified patrolling, checkpoints, and police visibility, according to the PRO official.

Additionally, community assistance plays a crucial role in sharing information and promoting advocacy efforts to prevent such crimes.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has identified eight focus crimes, including murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping. DEF