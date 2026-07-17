Davao Region economy reaches ₱1.14T in 2025

DAVAO Region’s economy expanded to ₱1.14 trillion in 2025 at constant 2018 prices, while both per capita income and household spending increased, reflecting sustained economic growth, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Presenting the region’s economic performance during the recent Regional Development Council XI Full Council Meeting, PSA-Davao Officer-in-Charge Baby Jean P. Alid said the region’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) grew 5.1 percent in 2025, following the robust 15.1 percent growth posted the previous year.

The services sector remained the region’s biggest economic driver, accounting for 62.1 percent of the economy. The sector expanded 6.9 percent to ₱707.15 billion, led by wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which made up 38.9 percent of the sector.

The industry sector contributed 24.7 percent of the regional economy, valued at ₱281.01 billion. Construction and manufacturing powered the sector, accounting for 45.4 percent and 40.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector represented 13.2 percent of the economy and grew 1.9 percent to ₱149.68 billion.

The region also recorded gains in household income and spending.

Per capita GRDP rose 4.3 percent to ₱126,416, while per capita household final consumption expenditure increased 3.7 percent to ₱131,104 in 2025.

Household spending remained the largest component of the regional economy, accounting for 63.4 percent of total Gross Regional Domestic Expenditure.

Among the country’s regions, Davao ranked fifth in per capita GRDP, trailing only the National Capital Region, Northern Mindanao, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Calabarzon.

Alid said the region’s 5.1-percent economic growth was driven mainly by the services sector, particularly wholesale and retail trade, financial services, and public administration. Industry also posted 2.7-percent growth, supported by construction and manufacturing, while agriculture, forestry, and fishing continued its recovery with 1.9-percent growth.

The PSA said the figures indicate that Davao Region’s economy remained resilient and continued to improve the earning and spending capacity of its residents.

The estimates were based on data gathered from national government agencies, local government units, and private-sector partners, including electric cooperatives and construction firms. PR