Davao Region eyes cacao boom amid global demand

THE Davao Region Cacao Industry Development Council (DRCIDC) is aiming to double cacao production in the region to meet rising international demand.

According to DRCIDC representative Toto Muyco, the Philippines currently produces around 12,000 metric tons of cacao annually—80 percent of which comes from the Davao Region. However, production remains insufficient to meet the growing global market.

“Ang kulang na kulang sa atin ay ang production, the market is there, the market is demanding for more pero ang kulang ang production natin (What we really lack is production. The market is there and demanding more, but we can't keep up),” Muyco said.

He said that while the region has the right conditions and commodities, strategic planning is needed to scale up and benefit more farmers. The recent surge in international cacao prices—mirroring trends in coffee and durian—is also encouraging farmers to invest in cacao cultivation.

To support the industry, the DRCIDC plans to establish demonstration farms by 2025 to serve as replicable models for other growers. The council also promotes regenerative agriculture, which focuses on reducing chemical inputs and preserving soil health for long-term sustainability.

Muyco said the council aims to double cacao production within five to ten years to meet both local and export demand.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Cacao Council reported a 30–50% drop in local cacao bean production due to rising input costs, land conversion, and declining soil health. In response, they are pushing for a city ordinance to provide financial aid and strengthen the local cacao industry.

In 2021, Republic Act 11547 officially declared Davao City the “Chocolate Capital of the Philippines” and the Davao Region as the “Cacao Capital of the Philippines.” RGP