Davao Region faces dry spell despite weakened El Niño: Pagasa

SOME areas in the Davao Region will continue to experience dry conditions from April to May 2024, with a 60 percent reduction in rainfall, despite the weakened effect of the El Niño phenomenon.

According to the climate outlook forum provided by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), no areas within their jurisdiction will experience drought conditions.

However, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao City will face dry conditions, while Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental will be under a dry spell.

“May iilang mga province dito sa atin na makaka-experience ng dry condition by the end of April (Several provinces here will experience dry conditions by the end of April),” Engineer Lolita Vinalay, Pagasa-Davao Meteorological Chief confimed during the Agribiz Forum, Tuesday, April 23.

The official also clarified the significant differences between a "dry spell" and a "drought" in terms of rainfall amounts during this season.

Pagasa defines a dry spell as three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions (a reduction of 21 to 60 percent from average rainfall), while a drought is defined as two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions (a reduction of 21 to 60 percent from average rainfall).

Currently, the Philippine Area of Responsibility is free from any formation of low-pressure area (LPA) due to ongoing El Niño.

Between two to three tropical cyclones are expected during this season.

However, the current surge of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to most parts of the country.

By June, La Niña will bring moderate to heavy rains for six months, impacting southeastern areas in Mindanao, particularly the Davao Region. DEF



Related stories: