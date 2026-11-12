Davao Region firecracker sellers urged to secure permit, follow requirements

FIRECRACKER and pyrotechnics sellers in Davao Region should secure their permits before the holiday rush, authorities said, as they prepare to meet with retailers and manufacturers in the coming days.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clarence Casiwen, officer-in-charge of the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 (RCSU-Davao), urged dealers during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, not to skip the requirements.

He said the unit, which also regulates firearms, security agencies, security guards, and shooting ranges, will meet with firecracker and pyrotechnics stakeholders to walk them through the process, including transporting their stocks.

Casiwen said dealers often complain about the number of requirements, but that his office will help them comply.

"Ang masasabi ko lang lagi d'yan, we are here to help you (All I can always say about that is, we are here to help you)," he said.

He said the unit will inspect stalls once sellers have set up, and that those with complete papers have nothing to worry about.

"Hindi 'yung may nangyaring incident dito, tapos malalaman natin walang permits (Not that an incident happens here, and then we find out there were no permits)," he said.

Davao City ban

Asked how dealers can move stocks bound for Davao del Sur given that firecrackers are banned in Davao City, Casiwen said the unit must follow the city's rules and will work with local authorities and the dealers to sort it out.

"Hindi puwedeng kami lang ang masusunod. We always have to adhere kung ano man din 'yung na-implement ng ating Davao City (It cannot be that only we are followed. We always have to adhere to whatever our Davao City has implemented)," he said.

Davao City has banned the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices since 2002, under Ordinance No. 060-02.

Violators face a fine of P1,000 or 20 days to one month in jail for the first offense; P3,000 or one to three months for the second; P5,000 or three to six months for the third; and the business also loses its permit.

The Davao City Police Office reported no firecracker-related injuries or stray-bullet incidents during the last New Year celebration, crediting strict enforcement of the ban, though it said it apprehended several people for violating it.

The council has questioned the ban. In January this year, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said he was open to revisiting it to allow regulated fireworks displays in designated areas such as the Davao City Coastal Road, though SunStar Davao reported he was not pushing for changes.

A year earlier, Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III said he saw no reason to amend the ordinance.

Airsoft games

Casiwen said airsoft guns used in games must be registered with the unit, and organizers must secure a permit each time they hold a game.

He said the unit has been meeting with airsoft organizations and their presidents so members know the process.

Asked about apprehensions, he gave no figures and said the unit prefers to encourage compliance so that cases do not reach the Davao City Police Office.

"But hindi pwedeng puro encourage lang. Kailangan gawin din nila 'yung part nila (But it cannot be all encouragement. They also have to do their part)," he said. GRS