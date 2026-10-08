Davao Region focus crimes drop 14.4% in 2026: PRO-11

INCIDENTS across eight focus crime categories monitored by police fell 14.4 percent in the Davao Region during the first nine months of 2026, from 1,236 to 1,058 cases, according to the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-Davao).

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Maj. Catherine Dela Rey said at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Oct. 7, 2026 that focus crimes dropped by 178 incidents compared to the same period last year.

PRO-Davao data presented at the briefing showed declines in six of the eight categories. Rape cases fell the most, from 355 to 285, or 19.72 percent, followed by theft, from 340 to 280 (17.65 percent), and physical injury, from 234 to 199 (14.96 percent).

Murder dropped from 134 to 124 (7.46 percent) and homicide from 56 to 50 (10.71 percent). Robbery was nearly unchanged, slipping from 81 to 80 (1.23 percent).

Meanwhile, motor vehicle cases rose from four to five and motorcycle cases from 32 to 35 (9.38 percent).

At the Sept. 2, 2026 media briefing, Highway Patrol Group (HPG)-Davao acting regional chief Lt. Col. Jed Clamor said all carnapping cases from January to August were either solved or cleared, with no backlog.

Most incidents involved vehicles stolen while parked unattended or motorcycles borrowed and never returned, rather than forcible takings, he said.

Dela Rey said the increases are small, but she reminded owners not to be complacent. Some leave their keys in their vehicles for a moment, saying they will be gone for only five seconds, she said.

"Dili ta maghatag og oportunidad sa mga mo-buhat ug krimen nga ma-successful sila sa ilang plano," she said. (We should not give those who commit crimes the opportunity to succeed in their plans.)

Dela Rey said the region's new acting police director, Police Brig. Gen. Benigno Guzman, is emphasizing crime prevention so “crimes are stopped before they happen”, followed by crime solution.

His "5Cs" are crime prevention, crime solution, capability development, community engagement, and collaboration and good governance.

Guzman earlier headed the Police Security and Protection Group and assumed command of PRO-Davao in late September.

According to Dela Rey, capability development includes continuing skills training for personnel and community engagement means police must listen to concerns that differ by province and city.

Police cannot do the job alone, she said, so collaboration with stakeholders continues.

Addressing recurring hoax bomb threats sent to schools across the region, Dela Rey said police continue educational campaigns on campuses, noting that several recorded cases involved students seeking to avoid examinations.

"I-edukar nato na dili to maayong buhaton kay maka-create man gud sya ug unwanted na fear. Maka-create pud sya og chaos (We need to educate them that it is not a good thing to do because it creates unwanted fear and chaos)," Dela Rey stated.

Police are now requiring chiefs of police across the region to go to schools in person to explain the consequences of false bomb threats to students, Dela Rey said.

"Sa una kay ang ginapadala namo para mag-istorya sa mga estudyante kay mga non-officers. Karon, ang gi-require jud is ang COP. Oo, mag-adto diha sa mga eskwelahan bisag 30 minutes lang (Before, we used to send non-officers to talk to the students. Now, the COP is required to go to the schools even for just 30 minutes)," Dela Rey explained.

The official added that the police have also written to the Department of Education (DepEd), asking it to allow officers to enter schools for information sessions, and she urged social media users not to spread information they have not verified. GRS