Davao Region gets millions in aid, services

GOVERNMENT agencies across the Davao Region brought millions of pesos in financial assistance, farm equipment, social protection, and employment services to communities on Sept. 14 through the synchronized “Handog ng Pangulo 2026: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat” caravan.

The one-day caravan brought government services closer to farmers, workers, jobseekers, and vulnerable families in communities across the region.

Agriculture and fisheries support

The Department of Agriculture-Davao led the regional rollout, delivering more than ₱424.95 million in agricultural and fisheries interventions.

Davao Oriental received more than ₱400 million in combined assistance from the DA-Davao, Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao, and Philippine Fisheries Development Authority.

Among the equipment and supplies turned over were a 77-foot steel-hull fishing vessel, motorized fiberglass boats, fish cages, farm machinery, and 35,000 tilapia fingerlings.

Davao del Sur received ₱75.6 million in agricultural interventions, including ₱33.2 million worth of hybrid rice seeds and ₱29.4 million in fertilizer. The province also received heavy farm tractors and combine harvesters.

In Davao de Oro, the Union Farmers Association of Monkayo received a ₱1.85 million rice combine harvester package.

Across the region, 533 registered farmers also received ₱1.5 million in fuel discount cards worth ₱3,000 each through a partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Jobs, livelihood and social protection

Government agencies also rolled out job fairs, livelihood assistance, and cash aid during the caravan.

In Davao City, the Department of Labor and Employment held a job fair at NCCC Mall Ma-a, where 480 jobseekers applied for 2,355 vacancies. Sixteen applicants were hired on the spot.

The Department of Migrant Workers provided ₱2.8 million in Action Fund assistance to 52 overseas Filipino workers in Davao del Sur, along with ₱150,000 through its Enhanced Livelihood Program.

More than 250 porters and tour guides affected by the seasonal closure of the Mt. Apo trail also received ₱6,000 each in Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers cash assistance.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also turned over ₱1.5 million in livelihood assistance to local farmers.

Health and community services

Thousands of residents visited major caravan sites, including the New Municipal Gymnasium in Sta. Cruz and the Davao del Norte Sports Complex, to access government services in one place.

Residents could enroll in primary health care through the PhilHealth Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or Yakap, register civil records through the Philippine Statistics Authority's mobile registration service, and seek legal and employment assistance.

While the synchronized caravan provided immediate assistance to communities, government officials emphasized that its broader goal is sustained service delivery.

The effort seeks to strengthen coordination among agencies so farmers, jobseekers, students, and vulnerable families can continue accessing government programs beyond the one-day caravan. GRS