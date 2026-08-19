Davao Region labor market gains momentum in April

MORE Davao Region residents joined the workforce and found jobs in April, pushing the region’s labor force participation and employment rates higher, although underemployment remained a concern.

Davao Region’s labor force participation rate rose to 64.5 percent in April 2026 from 63.1 percent in January and 63.6 percent a year earlier, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s latest Labor Force Survey.

The rate means about 2.58 million Davao residents aged 15 and older were either employed or looking for work during the month, up from 2.51 million in January and 2.47 million in April 2025.

The region’s employment rate also climbed to 97.5 percent from 95.2 percent in January, although it was slightly below the 97.6 percent recorded a year earlier.

The number of employed people reached about 2.51 million in April, up from 2.39 million in January and 2.41 million a year earlier.

Davao’s employment rate also outpaced the national rate of 95.3 percent.

The stronger employment figures came as unemployment eased sharply from the start of the year.

Davao’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in April from 4.8 percent in January. However, it was slightly higher than the 2.4 percent recorded in April 2025.

The PSA estimated that about 64,000 Davao residents were unemployed in April, down from 121,000 in January but higher than the 59,000 recorded a year earlier.

The region’s unemployment rate remained well below the national rate of 4.7 percent. Six regions posted higher unemployment rates than the national figure, led by Bicol at 6.8 percent, Western Visayas at 6.3 percent, and Eastern Visayas at 5.5 percent.