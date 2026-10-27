Davao Region leads in IP learners nationwide

ONE in every five public school learners in Davao Region comes from an Indigenous community, the most Indigenous Peoples (IP) learners of any region in the country, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2) said.

In a report on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, Edcom 2 said Region 11 has 255,385 IP learners, or 15.6 percent of all IP learners nationwide, the largest number in the country. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) follows with 230,943, and Region 9 with 180,086.

In a media briefer provided to Davao media the same day, the commission said IP learners make up 22 percent of public school enrollment in the region, the third-highest share among 18 regions and nearly three times the national rate of 7.4 percent. In Davao City, the share is 10.6 percent.

The region also has the highest share of learners with special needs in the country, the briefer showed.

In its Year 3 report, Edcom 2 said regions with the largest IP learner populations, “particularly Regions 11 and the Cordillera Administrative Region, contend with diverse cultural and linguistic contexts that often remain unsupported by mainstream schooling practices.”

IP education

In Davao Region, 20.2 percent of public schools implement Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd), the second-highest share in the country, against 8.8 percent nationwide.

Davao City has 48 IPEd schools, the most among the region’s 49 local government units (LGUs), according to the briefer. The briefer also cited 7,666 learners served by 48 IPEd-implementing schools, but did not specify the area.

Nationwide, however, Edcom 2 found that “only 1 in 5 of schools with IP learners are IPEd-implementing schools.” Its National Education Plan for 2026 to 2035 shows that only 3,763 of the 19,948 schools with IP learners, or 18.9 percent, implement IPEd, based on 2024 DepEd data.

The plan also shows that only 60.4 percent of school-age IP children in the country, or 1,621,640 of 2,684,063, were enrolled, based on 2025 DepEd data. The plan sets targets of 70 percent by 2028 and 90 percent by 2035.

Government agencies and private partners have also extended help to IP learners in remote parts of Davao City.

On Aug. 20, 2026, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Davao City Provincial Office brought its “Tabang sa Tribu” outreach to Ata schoolchildren in Sitio Pangyan, Barangay Tamugan, Marilog District, with medical and dental services, legal consultations, school supplies, and PSA and PhilHealth registration, the office said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Sept. 5.

In a separate post on Sept. 7, the office said it also distributed school supplies to Ata students under NCIP-Davao’s “Tabang Paeskwela sa Tribu,” a program meant to encourage IP learners to attend and stay in school.

Edcom 2 also said learning gaps among IP learners and those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (Gida) begin early and persist, with Grade 3 reading levels already trailing the national average.

In DepEd’s Early Language, Literacy, and Numeracy Assessment (ELLNA) for SY 2024-2025, 24.91 percent of learners in IPEd schools were at least proficient, against 30.52 percent nationally, the plan said.

Speaking more broadly about the country’s learning crisis, Edcom 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said in an interview with the local media on Saturday, October 24, 2026, that DepEd cannot address the problem alone.

“Kasi sa bawat batang hindi natin natutulungan, araw-araw siyang pumapasok pero hindi niya naiintindihan yung lesson,” Yee said. (Because every child we fail to help goes to school every day but doesn’t understand the lesson.)

Learners with special needs

Davao Region also has the highest share of learners with special needs in the country. Learners under Special Needs Education (SNEd) account for 5 percent of public school enrollment in the region, more than twice the national rate of 2.2 percent.

In Davao City, SNEd learners make up 4.4 percent of public enrollment, and 94.8 percent of the city’s public schools have at least one SNEd learner, against 67.6 percent nationally. The city has 17,218 SNEd learners across all sectors, the most in the region, accounting for 28.6 percent of the regional total.

Last Mile Schools

Davao City has 17 Last Mile Schools, compared with a regional median of three among LGUs, ranking fifth in the region. Last Mile Schools make up 3.9 percent of public schools in the city and 10.7 percent in the region, both below the national share of 18.8 percent.

Edcom 2 said these schools lack classrooms, facilities, and teachers, are hard to reach, and called for “differentiated standards” for them.

Nationwide, only 0.19 percent of Grade 10 learners in Last Mile Schools and 0.15 percent in Gida schools reached the “Proficient and above” level in the 2023 National Achievement Test, compared with 0.74 percent of all learners, the briefer said. GRS