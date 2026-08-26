Davao Region LGUs score High in DILG Anti-Drug Audit

MOST Local Government Units in the Davao Region get high performance in the government’s fight against illegal drugs based on the CY 2025 Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) Performance Audit of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The report unveiled the results for the Davao Region, marking a pivotal moment for local governance in the fight against illegal drugs. Innovation, reintegration, sustainability, and aftercare monitoring—these four 25-point pillars form the bedrock of the national government’s current anti-drug audit.

The audit highlights a region committed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s “Bagong Pilipinas” flagship program, with all five provinces—Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental—achieving a perfect functionality score of 100 points, categorized as “High Performing”.

However, the report also serves as a call to action, as Davao City’s score declined to 63 points, falling into the “Moderate Performance” category. This dip is attributed to critical gaps such as non-compliance in reconstituting its local ADAC and a lack of documented progress in clearing drug-affected barangays.

Provincial milestones and grassroots success

The audit celebrated several local government units (LGUs) for their exemplary dedication to drug-clearing and community rehabilitation. Davao Oriental showed strong organizational compliance, with San Isidro and Lupon municipalities leading the province by achieving perfect scores in drug-clearing operations.

Davao del Norte maintained high standards in fund allocation and general supervision, though auditors noted a need for more consistent documentation of council meetings.

Davao de Oro saw outstanding performance from Mawab, which successfully integrated its anti-drug programs with local development goals.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur demonstrated operational strength in grassroots interventions, with several LGUs reaching full marks in clearing drug-affected areas. And Davao Occidental remained a regional leader in sustainability, particularly in the municipalities of Don Marcelino and Malita.

Bridging the gaps: Recommendations for sustainable progress

Despite the high scores, the audit identified “common gaps” that require immediate attention to ensure long-term community safety. Most LGUs struggled with the “Local Test of Integrity,” scoring only 1 to 3 points out of 5 due to incomplete drug-free workplace policies and weak advocacy campaigns. The team also identified weak documentation and irregular conduct of meetings and activities, including sustaining the cleared status, as major common gaps in the provinces.

To foster a drug-resilient region, the DILG recommends the following: a) Enhancing Institutional Integrity: LGUs must prioritize the full adoption of drug-free workplace policies and strengthen community-level advocacy to foster a culture of transparency; b) Ensuring Operational Consistency: Councils are urged to conduct and properly document regular meetings to improve coordination and monitoring; and c) Sustaining Cleared Status: a critical focus must be placed on monitoring barangays that have already been cleared to prevent a resurgence of drug-related activities.

Moreover, in recognition of their excellence, the 2025 National ADAC Awardees—San Isidro (Davao Oriental), Mawab (Davao de Oro), and Malita and Don Marcelino (Davao Occidental)—will each receive P500,000 in cash incentives.

To utilize this incentive, LGUs are required to submit proposals on how to further their local anti-drug initiatives. This investment underscores the government’s commitment to supporting LGUs that translate policy into tangible community peace and order. PIA DAVAO