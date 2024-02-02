Davao Region records 6 flood-related deaths

THE number of casualties due to landslides and flood-related incidents brought by the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) in the province of Davao de Oro has now reached six while two individuals are still missing.

Based on the report provided by the Provincial Local Government Unit of Davao de Oro (PLGU-Davao de Oro) following the initial assessment of the Provincial Disaster Reduction Risk Management Council (PDRRMC) as of Friday morning, February 2, 2024, two dead bodies were recovered in the municipality of New Bataan, three in Maragusan, and one in Pantukan.

In New Bataan, victims were identified as Mimai Pagantupan, 76, who allegedly drowned in floodwaters in her residence in Barangay Cagan, Andap, and Junjun Romagos who was reported to be buried alive in a major landslide in Barangay Camanlangan.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Pantukan (MDRRMO-Pantukan) and other humanitarian rescue teams confirmed the death of Marcilla Bantasan from Barangay Magnaga.

The responders are also looking for 74-year-old Vicencio Mahinay who went missing after a heavy flood in Barangay Araibo.

On the other hand, three dead bodies were recovered at Purok Buongon, Sitio Saranga, Barangay Poblacion, Maragusan on the morning of January 31.

They were later on identified by the authorities as Ananias Andoy, 56; Virginia Buhian, 59; and Jerlyn Lada, 12. They were reported to be residents in the area.

However, MDRRMO-Maragusan has yet to retrieve the body of Felipe (no last name indicated by the LGU) as the search and rescue operation is still ongoing despite the heavy rains in the area.

“Gina-retrieve pa nila kay wala pa gyud balita nga nakit-an (They are still retrieving because no news about the victim being found yet) Provincial Information Officer of the Davao de Oro clarified in a phone interview.

As of press writing, the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) under the supervision of Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga has already conducted clearing operations on some national highways and barangay roads in several municipalities.

Major highways that are now passable to all types of vehicles are in Barangay Bukal in Nabunturan, Barangay Camanlangan in New Bataan, roads in barangays Elizalde, Malamodao, Tagbaros, Mainit in Maco and one in Barangay Concepcion in Laak.

Based on the initial progress report of the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), close to 500 families from 11 municipalities in the Davao de Oro are still affected by the calamity. DEF