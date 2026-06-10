Davao Region resumes classes after 7.8 quake

FOLLOWING the structural assessments after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, several municipalities, cities, and provinces in Davao Region have lifted the suspension of work and classes in their areas.

The City Government of Davao announced that educational institutions at all levels may resume face-to-face classes as long as they have completed the structural assessments and their infrastructure has been declared safe for use.

The local government unit (LGU) said in its Earthquake Update No. 5, issued at 7 p.m. on June 9, 2026, that it is working closely with the Department of Education-Division of Davao City (DepEd-Davao City) and the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) on the structural assessment of educational facilities.

“Educational institutions that have not yet completed their assessments or have not yet been cleared for occupancy shall continue to adopt online or distance learning modalities until such time that their facilities are declared safe,” the local government said.

The city government said that Deped-Davao City and Ched-Davao, together with the educational institutions, would inform learners, parents, and personnel about the resumption of face-to-face classes.

The LGU also reminded the public that the city is still under Blue Alert status and directed all Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs), volunteer groups, and other partner agencies to remain on standby and preposition equipment and supplies, as well as submit situational reports to the operations center for consolidated monitoring and coordinated action.

Davao del Norte has lifted its work suspension through PDRRMC Memorandum Order No. 13, effective June 9. The memorandum stated that, based on the results of the rapid inspections and assessments conducted, there were no significant damages or hazards reported.

The province said that the lifting of class suspensions would be determined by the local chief executives of the municipalities.

Tagum and Panabo cities in the province resumed face-to-face classes on June 10. Both local governments reminded their constituents to remain vigilant as aftershocks are still being felt.

Meanwhile, 10 municipalities in the Province of Davao de Oro have lifted the suspension of classes at all levels. The municipalities of Mabini, Nabunturan, Pantukan, Maco, Laak, Mawab, Compostela, Maragusan, Montevista, and New Bataan have lifted the suspension, while Monkayo has retained its class suspension.

The Province of Davao Oriental announced on June 9 that seven local government units have lifted their suspension of classes. These include Mati City, Tarragona, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, Manay, Caraga, and Cateel. Those that extended their suspension are Banaybanay, Lupon, Baganga, and Boston.

Davao Occidental, through Memorandum Orders No. 64 and 65, Series of 2026, has suspended classes and work in all public and private schools at all levels until further notice. The provincial government said that a skeletal workforce arrangement would be implemented in provincial government offices.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning after the quake. RGP