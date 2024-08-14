Davao Region schools shine in Webometrics ranking

Top Performing Schools in Davao Region

Ateneo de Davao University leads the region, ranking 19th nationally, followed by the University of Mindanao (45th), the University of the Philippines – Mindanao (50th), the University of Southeastern Philippines (51st), and the University of the Immaculate Conception (90th). These institutions have shown exceptional performance across the Webometrics indicators, showcasing their strengths in web impact, academic citations, and scholarly excellence.

Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. joins this elite group at the sixth position in the region, followed by Davao del Norte State College (144th), Cor Jesu College (149th), Holy Cross of Davao College (171st), and Davao Medical School Foundation (175th). The Webometrics ranking is based on three key indicators: visibility (50%), transparency (10%), and excellence (40%). Visibility evaluates the impact of the institution's web content through external links, transparency assesses the number of citations from top-cited researchers on Google Scholar, and excellence measures the number of top-cited papers in various disciplines.

Key Indicators and Performance

The Webometrics Ranking utilizes a comprehensive approach to assess the performance of universities globally.

The impressive rankings of Davao region schools in the Webometrics ranking reflect their commitment to improving educational quality and academic excellence. Ateneo de Davao University’s top position in the region underscores its strong web presence and academic influence, setting a benchmark for other institutions. The upward trajectory of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. signifies substantial progress and a strategic focus on enhancing its academic and research capabilities.

The emphasis on visibility, transparency, and excellence in the Webometrics criteria highlights the importance of a strong online presence and robust academic contributions. These rankings serve as an encouraging indicator for prospective students and faculty, reinforcing the reputation of Davao region institutions on a national and global scale. PR