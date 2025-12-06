Davao Region secured from NPA threats

THE Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) reported the neutralization of 705 New People’s Army (NPA) members from January to December 2025, marking one of its most decisive counter-insurgency campaigns in recent years.

The figure, which includes surrenders, arrests, and casualties, supports the military’s claim that the entire Davao Region is now free of active NPA influence.

At a briefing with the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Dec. 4, 10th ID Public Affairs chief Major Ruben Gadut said the division conducted 60 focused combat operations this year, targeting the remaining units of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC). The last regional NPA unit was officially dismantled in June following coordinated efforts with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“These operations are more than just numbers,” Gadut said. “They mark the collapse of long-standing guerrilla fronts that once operated across Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.”

Meanwhile, the 10th ID intensified anti-drug operations through Task Force Davao, intercepting 504 suspects and seizing 2,488 grams of suspected shabu from January to December, preventing illegal narcotics from entering Davao City.

The military also reported the recovery of 220 firearms from former NPA members and supporters, further weakening the operational capacity of communist terrorist groups. Officials credited these gains to sustained intelligence work, community cooperation, strengthened barangay-based defense systems, and local government support.

As 2025 ends, the 10th ID said the region continues to enjoy peace dividends once unthinkable in insurgency-affected areas. With no active NPA fronts and declining crime threats, the military affirmed that the Davao Region remains one of Mindanao’s safest areas, stable, secure, and poised for continued growth and development. DEF