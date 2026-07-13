Davao Region sends 2nd batch of Saba, Cardava bananas to NZ

BANANAS, one of the Davao Region's flagship agricultural commodities and among the Philippines' top export crops, continue to strengthen the region's presence in the global market as another shipment of locally grown Saba/Cardava bananas was exported to New Zealand, reflecting rising international demand for Philippine produce.

The Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) announced that a second batch of fresh Saba bananas was shipped on July 11, 2026 to Auckland, New Zealand, following the successful delivery of an earlier export that met the buyer's stringent quality standards.

The shipment is bound for Fresh Produce Group NZ Ltd., a New Zealand-based grower, marketer, and exporter of premium fresh fruits and vegetables supplying both domestic and international markets.

According to the agency, the bananas were sourced directly from accredited farms in Davao del Norte, one of the country's leading banana-producing provinces. The export consists of a 40-foot refrigerated container carrying 1,400 boxes of fresh bananas, with each box weighing 12 kilograms. The boxes were palletized and carefully packed to preserve freshness and ensure proper handling throughout the overseas voyage.

"This second export order was secured after the first container arrived in excellent condition, passing the New Zealand buyer's stringent quality expectations," the agency said.

The agriculture department said the successful acceptance of the initial shipment has strengthened the buyer's confidence, paving the way for more regular exports of Philippine Saba bananas to New Zealand in the coming months.

To comply with international market requirements, DA-Davao said the bananas were processed in an accredited packing facility operating under the food safety and phytosanitary standards enforced by the Bureau of Plant Industry's National Plant Quarantine Services Division.

"To guarantee that the export meets international standards, the bananas were processed in an accredited packing facility in strict compliance with the food safety and phytosanitary requirements of the Plant Quarantine Service," the agency added.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that bananas remained the region's top export commodity throughout 2025. In the third quarter alone, banana exports generated US$364.21 million, accounting for 38.62 percent of Davao Region's total export earnings of US$942.93 million. During the second quarter, banana exports reached US$436.13 million, representing 43.33 percent of total exports, while first-quarter banana exports were valued at US$330.72 million, or 40.95 percent of the region's export receipts.

Beyond exports, Davao Region continues to lead the country's banana production. PSA figures indicate that the region produced 851,433 metric tons of bananas during the third quarter of 2025, accounting for 93.4 percent of its total fruit production and approximately 36.8 percent of the Philippines' total banana output. The industry remains a major source of employment and income for thousands of farmers, workers, traders, and exporters across the region.

While Cavendish bananas continue to dominate Philippine banana exports to key markets such as Japan, China, South Korea, and the Middle East, the Department of Agriculture has been intensifying efforts to diversify export products by promoting high-value varieties such as Saba and Cardava bananas. Traditionally consumed in the domestic market and used in various processed food products, Saba bananas are increasingly gaining recognition overseas due to their quality and versatility. DEF