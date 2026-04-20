Davao Region shines at NSPC 2026, places third overall in elementary

ORMOC CITY, Leyte — Davao Region emerged as one of the country’s top-performing contingents at the 2026 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), securing third place overall in the elementary division while delivering strong performances across multiple categories in both individual and group events.

The weeklong conference, held from April 13 to 17 in Ormoc City, gathered more than 3,400 delegates from 18 regions under the theme “Mapanuri, Mapanindigan, at Mapanagutang Pamamahayag” (Critical, Principled, and Accountable Journalism). CALABARZON once again dominated the competition as overall champion, followed by the National Capital Region, Region II, Region V, and Region III.

Despite stiff competition, Davao stood out with a consistent showing, including a third-place finish in the overall elementary category and second place in overall group events, underscoring its strength in both individual and collaborative disciplines.

DepEd calls for truth and accountability in AI-driven media landscape

At the opening of the conference on April 14, the Department of Education (DepEd) urged campus journalists to remain grounded in truth and accountability amid the rapid transformation of the media landscape driven by artificial intelligence.

The NSPC, organized by DepEd in partnership with the local government of Ormoc, opened with a strong call for student journalists to take on a more critical role in combating misinformation and disinformation.

“Now more than ever, the role of the student-journalist is vital, for they are called to lead in fact-checking and to stand as defenders of verified, credible, and truthful information for the public,” said Undersecretary for Learning Systems Strand Carmela Oracion, who represented Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Oracion emphasized that while the flow of information has become faster, the risks have also increased, highlighting the importance of principled journalism in shaping public understanding and urging participants to uphold accuracy and integrity.

Broadcast journalist and keynote speaker Atom Araullo also stressed the deeper purpose of journalism before thousands of delegates gathered at the Ormoc City Superdome.

“Ang journalism ay hindi isang competition. Ito ay isang serbisyo. Kapag may sakuna, may eleksyon, may katiwalian, kailangan may magsabi ng totoo (Journalism is not a competition. It is a service. When there is disaster, elections, or corruption, someone must tell the truth),” Araullo said.

“AI can generate content, but it cannot pursue the truth,” he added.

Davao Region bags multiple awards across categories

At the elementary level, Davao produced several top achievers, led by Russell Jake M. Madera of Magugpo Pilot Central Elementary School in Tagum City, who placed second in feature writing (English), and Aaliyah Shayne Ampoloquio of Don Ricardo Briz CES, who also secured second place in editorial writing (Filipino).

Other notable finishers included Rohanna Franzine L. Balo of Bobonao Elementary School in Davao Oriental and Prince Andrhey S. Operiano of Apolinar Franco Sr. Elementary School in Davao del Sur, both placing fourth in column writing in their respective categories. Fifth-place honors were also earned by Ken Gabriel S. Licayan of Magugpo Pilot Imelda Elementary School in feature writing (Filipino), Celeste Isabel A. Amila of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. in editorial writing (English), and Enrique S. Lunop of San Roque Central Elementary School in editorial cartooning (Filipino).

In group competitions, teams from Tagum City delivered podium finishes, including a third-place award for overall best radio production in elementary Filipino by the combined team of Magugpo Pilot Imelda ES and Magugpo Pilot CES. Individual recognition also went to Hermioney Jhoneyca O. Garcia, who placed fourth as best news presenter, while Sage Jedidiah G. King of Sta. Ana Central Elementary School in Davao City secured fifth place as best technical director in the English category.

The region’s strength extended to the secondary level, where it captured multiple top awards. Magnaga National High School in Davao de Oro clinched first place in collaborative desktop publishing (Filipino), while a joint team from Digos City National High School and Cor Jesu College, Inc. secured second place in overall best radio production and first place for best script in Filipino radio broadcasting. Individual honors were also awarded to Gennrick L. Pajaron, who won best technical director, and Prinz Jollean Ivan D. Calumpong, who placed second as best news anchor.

In writing competitions, the region produced national champions, including Wednz Junmark S. Malazarte of Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School, who topped newswriting (English), and Yohan Marco P. Caliao of Tagum City National High School, who secured first place in science and technology writing (English).

Additional podium finishes were recorded in television broadcasting, with a team from Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School and Tagum City National High School placing third in overall best TV newscast (Filipino), along with multiple individual recognitions in anchoring and presenting. Zanniel Zhaun S. Cabrera of Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. also earned second place as best news reporter in the English category.

Storytelling beyond competition

In his message, Angara reminded participants of the deeper purpose of campus journalism.

“Sa bawat balitang isinulat ninyo, sa bawat katotohanang pinili ninyong ipaglaban, hinuhubog ninyo hindi lamang ang inyong sarili kundi ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang pagsusulat. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang paninindigan para sa bansa,” Angara said.

(In every story you write, in every truth you choose to defend, you are shaping not only yourselves but the future of our nation. Continue writing. Continue standing for the country.)

“Sa panahon ng ingay at impormasyon, ang pinakamahalaga ay ang kakayahang pumili ng tama at ipaglaban ang katotohanan. Nawa’y dalhin ninyo ang aral ng NSPC—na ang isang mamamahayag ay may paninindigan, may pananagutan, at may malasakit sa bayan,” he added.

(In a time of noise and information, what matters most is the ability to choose what is right and fight for the truth. May you carry the lessons of NSPC—that a journalist must have conviction, accountability, and compassion for the nation.)

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres Gomez, in her closing message, encouraged young journalists to value their journey beyond the competition.

“You have to honor the journey. Keep writing, keep sharing your stories because life is a collection of stories. We are very inspired here in Ormoc,” she said.

DepEd reiterated that NSPC is not only a competition but also a platform to strengthen the role of campus journalism in nation-building, especially in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving media landscape. RGL