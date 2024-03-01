Davao Region to experience moderate to heavy rainfall

THE entire Davao Region will experience moderate to heavy rainfall which will persist until the first week of March, following the extensions or trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The ongoing surge of easterlies, including the trough effects, may cause flash floods or landslides and might trigger severe thunderstorms.

“Sa latest satellite image, may namamataan tayong mga kaulapan sa southern portion ng Mindanao so asahan natin ngayong araw mataas na posibilidad na makakaranas tayo ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog sa areas ng Davao Region pati na rin sa ilang bahagi ng Soccsksargen,” Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres explained during a weather situationer, Thursday morning, February 27, 2024.

(In the latest satellite image, cloud clusters were observed in the southern portion of Mindanao, so we expect a high chance today that we will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms in areas of Davao Region as well as some portions in Soccsksargen).

However, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services (DOST-Pagasa) said on its daily weather forecast that the weather system has a lesser chance of developing or forming into a Tropical Cyclone (TC).

“Base sa ating analysis, mababa parin ang tyansa na may mabubuong bagyo na papasok sa ating area of responsibility hanggang sa mga unang araw ng Marso,” Benison Estreja, weather specialist of the state weather bureau announced.

(Based on our analysis, there is still a low chance of a typhoon entering our area of ​​responsibility until the first few days of March).

For this year, no typhoon system has entered the PAR as typhoons typically develop between May and October.

To recall, the southern and eastern parts of Mindanao were submerged in flood water due to the same weather system. Most areas particularly in the province of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental experienced massive landslides as an effect of the weather disturbance, displacing thousands of families. DEF