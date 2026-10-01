Davao Regional Coffee Expo 2026 opens in Nabunturan

THE Regional Coffee Expo (RCE) 2026 opened Thursday, October 1, in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, bringing together coffee farmers, industry stakeholders, and government agencies for three days of learning, collaboration, and market opportunities.

Held under the theme “Brewing a Golden Future: From Farm to Community,” the expo runs through Oct. 3 and coincides with International Coffee Day.

Davao de Oro Gov. Raul Mabanglo, Agriculture regional executive director Macario Gonzaga, and regional technical director for Operations Marie Ann Constantino led the ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally opened the expo.

The exhibits feature coffee products, innovations, and technologies from coffee-growing communities and industry stakeholders across the Davao region.

The expo highlights the coffee value chain, from farmers who cultivate the beans to enterprises that process, brew, and bring local coffee to consumers and wider markets.

One of the featured activities is the Manual Brewing Competition on Friday, Oct. 2, at Cafe Noventa in Nabunturan. Participants will brew Arabica, fine Robusta, or Liberica using 20 grams of coffee provided by the organizers.

The competition starts at 1 p.m., following a briefing, cupping, and calibration session.

Organizers said the expo aims to strengthen opportunities for coffee farmers and enterprises while showcasing the region's growing coffee industry.

The event is organized by the Davao Region Coffee Council, Davao de Oro Provincial Coffee Council, Department of Trade and Industry 11, Department of Agriculture 11, and the provincial government of Davao de Oro. MLSA