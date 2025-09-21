Davao Region's economy soars

DAVAO Region has pushed its business landscape into a higher gear, riding a wave of strong economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and investment momentum. With the 27th Davao Agri-Trade Expo (Date) and the 8th Davao Investment Conference (Icon) as its marquee events for September 2025, Davao didn’t just open its doors, it showcased that it is stepping beyond its traditional role as a regional hub and aiming for global relevance.

Economic momentum: Solid growth, rising shares

Recent statistics made clear that Davao is not slowing down.

For 2023, Davao Region’s economy grew by 6.7 percent, with total output at around P1.02 trillion, making it one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing regions. Davao City itself led the region, growing 7.5 percent in 2023 — outpacing the regional average of 6.7 percent.

In 2023, the city contributed P532.54 billion to Mindanao’s GDP of P3.60 trillion, giving a 14.8 percent share, thus making it the single biggest city economy in Mindanao.

Nationally, among Highly Urbanized Cities (HUCs), Davao ranked 5th in 2023 in terms of GDP contribution, with a 2.5 percent share of the Philippine national GDP. It was the only HUC in Mindanao in the top tier.

In 2024, though the rate eased slightly, Davao Region still posted 6.3 percent growth over the previous year.

Investment surge: From pledges to projects

Alongside growth, investment has picked up markedly.

By September 2024, Davao City had already registered P3.38 billion in investment approvals via the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC), more than triple what was recorded in all of 2023.

Much of the surge in Davao City’s investment approvals came from four major projects: Monde Nissin’s capital expansion worth around P2.3 billion, Viking Cold Storage, Inc. with about P700 million, Golden Señoritas, Inc. with P300 million, and a smaller venture by VA Professionals valued at approximately P8 million. Building on this momentum, the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) also approved an additional P237 million in early 2025, with investments coming from Aerwall Philippines, Inc., a manufacturer of precast concrete walls and panels, and Nakashin Davao International, Inc., an exporter of fresh and frozen fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, and bananas. These projects reflect the growing confidence of both local and foreign investors in Davao’s expanding economic potential.

Infrastructure & competitiveness: Building the foundation

Economic growth and investment are being supported by infrastructure development and enhanced competitiveness.

Between 2020-2024, the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) completed 740 infrastructure projects, citywide — roads, bridges, irrigation and waterways, public buildings, etc., with particular attention paid to ensuring remote barangays also benefited.

Davao City also ranked first among Highly Urbanized Cities in the Visayas and Mindanao in the annual Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) in terms of economic dynamism and infrastructure.

Challenges & sector shifts

No growth comes without challenges; Davao’s economic profile is adjusting to them.

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing in the Davao Region fell by about 0.4 percent in 2024, affected by extreme weather (typhoons, El Niño) and biological hazards.

Meanwhile, construction, transportation and storage, and professional and business services led growth.

In 2024, construction posted 15.5 percent growth; transport and storage 10.5 percent; business and professional services 10.3 percent.

These shifts indicate that while agriculture remains important, Davao’s growth increasingly depends on industry and services.

Suico’s vision & strategic direction

For Davao, the convergence of trade and investment via events like Date-ICON isn’t just about immediate business deals. As Dr. Roland Suico, DCCCII President and Date chairperson, put it, “Beyond Borders is more than a theme; it is a call to action for businesses to innovate, collaborate, and embrace global opportunities. Davao is ready to position itself as a strategic hub for agriculture and investment, not just in Mindanao but in the wider Asean market.”

He believes that with its momentum, economic, infrastructural, and industrial, Davao can transcend traditional constraints of geography, leverage its logistical and export potential, and attract both high-value foreign investments and sustainable local enterprises.

Where Date-Icon fits into the bigger picture

With that background, the upcoming Date and Icon events are timed at a moment when Davao is consolidating its gains and pushing for more.

The theme “Beyond Borders: Navigating the New Frontier” reflects not only a symbolic ambition but real economic shifts: stronger export growth, increased capital formation, and rising global interest in agribusiness, manufacturing, and technology.

The city government’s infrastructure push ensures that these business activities are supported — better roads, better connectivity, improved access to far-flung barangays, and an enhanced regulatory environment to attract investments.

Events such as Date-Icon serve as both showcase and marketplace: a chance for Davao entrepreneurs to meet foreign buyers/exhibitors, for government agencies to present policy support, and for investors to see firsthand what the city offers.

Looking forward: What to watch

As Davao continues to build on its economic momentum, several key areas will be critical to sustaining growth.

Export and trade connectivity remain a top priority, particularly in ensuring that agricultural products and manufactured goods reach international markets as exports increasingly drive the region’s output. Technology and innovation are also vital, with greater investment needed in MSME support, value chain upgrades, and facilities such as fabrication labs, quality-control centers, and packaging hubs to boost competitiveness.

Equally important is sustainable infrastructure, as projects like bypass roads, viaducts, and coastal highways are expected to ease logistics, lower costs, and improve mobility across the city and region. At the same time, sector diversification must be carefully managed, with services and industry gaining momentum while agriculture continues to face risks from climate events and biological threats.

Finally, long-term investor confidence hinges on policy and incentive stability, underscoring the importance of consistent regulations, attractive tax perks, streamlined business processes, and strong local governance.

By late 2025, Davao is riding a wave of robust growth, expanding infrastructure, and investment leaps. It no longer fits the description of a sleepy regional city, it is becoming a full-fledged business frontier.

The progress already achieved, coupled with events like Date-Icon, show that Davao isn’t just reaching for new markets, it’s aiming to establish itself as a hub of cross-border trade, sustainable agriculture, and diversified industry. With leadership that signals ambition and planning, the city seems poised not merely to keep up but to lead.