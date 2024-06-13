Davao remains peaceful amid chaotic events on June 10

POLICE Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey assured that the region maintains its peace and security despite the tension in the past few days, particularly the conduct of warrant of arrest of the fugitive televangelist, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Monday morning, June 10, 2024.

Dela Rey reiterated to the public especially to the religious leader’s followers that such efforts to arrest Quiboloy and his co-accused were lawful and mandated by the constitution.

“Last Monday was a lawful order from the court. Wala mi nag-ingon nga (kami) nagboot-boot… That is why we are appealing sa public, ilabina na sa mga supporters ni Quiboloy na parehas gihapon sya sa normal citizens – naay presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” the official said at Wednesday's Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, formerly AFP-PNP Press Corps, at DPWH-Panacan, Davao City, on June 12.

(Last Monday was a lawful order from the court. We didn't initiate it... That is why we are appealing to the public, especially to Quiboloy's supporters that he is still regarded as a normal citizen – there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty).

Her statement came after the PRO-Davao released its official statement on the same day, clarifying that the actions taken by the various units of the Philippine National Police, which include the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Special Action Force (SAF) were carried out in accordance with the law as stated by the court order.

“The operation was conducted with the utmost consideration for safety and regularity, following strict protocols to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of the public,” the statement said.

The police office also explained the reason why all positioned and deployed personnel were required to have their full battle gear on as resistance from other parties may occur.

“The decision to get several police officers involved in the service of several warrants of arrest was adopted to ensure safety and operational effectiveness taking into consideration the number of persons to be arrested and the areas where they were reasonably believed to be found. Under established rules of engagement and operational procedures, our police personnel carry [basic] police equipment as part and mandated by our police operational procedures such as but not limited to issued firearms, restraining devices, personal protective equipment, and other accessories required for a particular type of operation being conducted,” the PRO-Davao statement said. DEF