Davao-Samal Bridge remains a ‘go’ project

THE National Economic and Development Authority-Davao Region (Neda-Davao) affirmed in a media forum that the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC), commonly known as the Davao-Samal Bridge project, is still ongoing despite some legal issues concerning property and road rights.

This was announced by Arturo Milan, RDC-Davao co-chair, Neda Board Member for Regional Development-Private Sector Representative for Mindanao, and One Mindanao Business Club Chairman, at Wednesday's Habi at Kape press conference on January 10, 2024.

“It's still a go project, although we still have some road right-of-way issues but so far it is still a go. In fact, the Department of Public and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) team had already conducted soil tests in the area on the Davao side where the bridge will land and that is in front of the Insular Village, beside the Beach Club” he said.

It can be recalled that last December 18, 2023, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Secretary Leo Tesoro also confirmed in a press briefing that the project would push through and that no obstacles could stop the SIDC.

He also said that the current president, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has supported its continuation.

"I spoke with the Department of Public Works and Highways last month, I asked them about the status of the project and if there is a hindrance to the project. They said the construction will push through,” Magno said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media briefing.

Magno added that the project is “more than ready” based on the viewpoints of China Road Corp. amid setbacks on the road right-of-way issues.

“If there are hindrances, we hope to finish and overcome them. For a project to be successful, it is necessary that both private and the public sector understand each other,” Magno said.

The SIDC is part of the Davao Regional Development Plan (DRDP) for 2023-2028 economic development. It was approved by the Regional Development Council (RDC) anchored on the Philippine Development Plan (PDP), 2023-2028, and on the eight-point socioeconomic development agenda of the Marcos Administration.

Currently, the construction of the four-lane bridge with a 3.98-kilometer distance is estimated at P23.04 billion toll-free and funded through China’s Official Development Assistance, with the original completion target date set in 2027.

It will have landing points at the Samal Circumferential Road in Barangay Limao, Island Garden City of Samal, and Davao City between the R. Castillo and the Daang Maharlika junction. DEF