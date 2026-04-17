Davao-Samal submarine cable launched to stabilize power

ABOITIZ Power Corporation and Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) on April 17, 2026 formally launched on April 17, 2026 the Davao–Samal Submarine Interconnection in Bridgeport, Samal, a project seen to significantly improve power reliability and support long-term growth in the Island Garden City of Samal.

The state-of-the-art submarine cable was manufactured in China and custom-built to meet the project’s technical specifications. It features a 1.25-kilometer, 69-kilovolt submarine cable with a maximum capacity of 50 megawatts, directly linking Samal Island to the Davao City grid through the Pakiputan Strait.

Davao Light President and Chief Operating Officer Enriczar Tia said the facility is a major step toward stabilizing the island’s power supply.

“This interconnection is a critical step in strengthening the power system of Samal,” Tia said. “We are committed to delivering reliable service, improving our network, and supporting the island's continued growth.”

Main source of electricity

Tia clarified that the submarine cable will no longer serve merely as an additional supply line but will become the island’s primary source of electricity.

“So, mao ni siya ang mahimong main source of electricity nga i-provide sa Samal Island (So this will become the main source of electricity to provide in Samal),” he said.

He noted that the system’s 50-megawatt capacity is more than enough to meet Samal’s current peak demand of around 12 megawatts.

“So ang maximum capacity ani is 50 megawatts. Sa Samal karon, naa sa mga 12 lang, enough kaayo siya, sobra kaayo siya (So its maximum capacity is 50 megawatts and Samal only needs around 12 (mw), it’s more than enough),” Tia added.

Future-proof infrastructure

Tia said the project was designed with future demand in mind, especially as more large-scale developments are expected to rise on the island.

“Future-proof gyud siya. Ready ta bisan modako pa kaayo ang Samal (It is indeed future-proofed, we are ready even if the demand in Samal surges),” he said, citing the anticipated increase in businesses and consumers, particularly once major infrastructure projects such as the Samal-Davao bridge are completed.

“Kon mahuman na nang bridge, modaghan na kaayo atong customers, ang business community modako, so ready gyud siya para sa future. Long-term preparation gyud ni siya (“When that bridge is completed, our customers will greatly increase, the business community will expand, so it is truly ready for the future. This is really a long-term preparation),” he added.

Improved protection system

The Davao Light executive also addressed concerns about possible damage to the submarine cable, noting that previous systems had been vulnerable to ship anchors.

“Ang kalainan ani sa una, gilapag ra to siya sa bed. Wala siya’y proteksyon (The difference now compared to before is that it used to just be laid on the ground. It had no protection),” Tia said, referring to earlier installations.

He explained that the new cable is equipped with protective layers and is buried beneath the seabed to ensure durability.

“Naay gitawag og protective layer. Gilubong gyud siya og two meters ang kinalalom niya (There is what is called a protective layer. It has actually been buried about two meters deep),” he said, adding that additional coverings and reinforcements were installed to prevent accidental damage.

Reduced reliance on diesel

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte Edwin Jubahib said the project will help address long-standing issues tied to diesel-powered generation on the island.

“Ang submarine cable, mao ni ang supply sa kuryente gikan sa mainland padulong sa isla. Kung wala ni, magdepende gyud ta sa diesel (The submarine cable is the power supply coming from the mainland to the island. Without it, we would really have to rely on diesel),” the official said.

He added that dependence on diesel has made power supply vulnerable to fuel price fluctuations and supply shortages.

“Kung mahal ang diesel o walay supply, maapektuhan gyud ang kuryente sa Samal (If diesel becomes expensive or there is no supply, the electricity in Samal would definitely be affected),” he said.

With the interconnection in place, electricity from the Davao City grid can now be delivered directly to Samal, providing a more stable and cost-efficient alternative.

Boost to tourism, investment

Jubahib said the improved power infrastructure is expected to drive tourism growth and attract more investors, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“Yes, ang kasagaran nga nag-signify is ang mga hotels. Nakita nila nga ang Samal is a very promising island (Yes, most of those expressing interest are the hotels. They see that Samal is a very promising island),” Jubahib said.

He added that the island’s proximity to Davao City, coupled with improved infrastructure, makes it more appealing to both tourists and businesses.

“Kung mahuman ang tulay, 5 to 10 minutes lang ang pagbiyahe. Ang taga-Davao anytime pwede na mutabok sa Samal (Once the bridge is completed, travel will take only 5 to 10 minutes. People from Davao can cross to Samal anytime),” he said.

Relief for resort operators

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the development, saying reliable electricity has long been a challenge for operations.

“Overwhelming kaayo ang Samal-Davao cable project kay dili nami maglisod og operate tungod naa nay tarong nga kuryente (The Samal–Davao cable project is very overwhelming for us because we will no longer have difficulty operating since there will already be reliable electricity),” said Ruby Uy, president of the Samal Island Beach Resorts Association.

Industry players said stable power will enable resorts and businesses to operate more efficiently and improve services for visitors.

Tia emphasized that the submarine interconnection forms part of its broader effort to ensure dependable electricity service while supporting economic expansion in Samal. DEF