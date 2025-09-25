Davao schools join protests vs corruption

THE Commission on Higher Education (Ched) supported the students' right to freedom of expression, stating that they must never be silenced for demanding accountability, as universities across the Philippines joined the protests against corruption this week.

In a statement on September 23, Ched said students exercising their right to speak out against corruption should not face intimidation.

“Students must never be silenced, threatened, or intimidated for standing up against corruption,” the commission declared, urging higher education institutions to protect their students and extend full support to those who may be targeted for protesting.

Ched also stressed that participation in rallies is voluntary, clarifying that, contrary to claims, the agency has not instructed students to join demonstrations. It urged young people to remain vigilant against disinformation while continuing to exercise their right to peaceful protest.

Nationwide academic sector joins protests

The student protests are part of a broader wave of indignation over corruption tied to flood control projects and misuse of public funds. Universities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have joined the mobilizations, describing corruption as a betrayal of public trust and a threat to communities.

In Cebu, schools under the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) — including the University of Cebu, University of San Carlos, Ateneo de Cebu, University of the Visayas, University of the Philippines Cebu, Don Bosco Technical College, University of San Jose–Recoletos, and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation — issued a joint “Statement of Indignation” at the Cebu Coliseum.

In Baguio City, students from the University of the Philippines Baguio staged a mass walkout, while Catholic schools nationwide under the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) released statements condemning corruption.

Davao schools lead calls for accountability

In Davao City, Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) became a focal point of the protest movement when students, faculty, and staff staged the “Blue Movement Academic Walk Out for Accountability” on September 23 in front of the Finster Building at Roxas Avenue. Hundreds participated in the demonstration, carrying placards and chanting calls for transparency and accountability.

The AdDU administration and faculty union openly supported the action, with professors reminding the public that silence in the face of corruption would only embolden impunity. A livestream of the rally on the university’s official Facebook page documented the event.

The University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMind) also joined the growing campaign. Students, faculty, and staff conducted demonstrations, chanting a modified UP fight song that demanded corrupt officials be held accountable. Their action, coordinated by student organizations and supported by the university, emphasized that corruption directly affects education and the future of young Filipinos.

A growing academic resistance

The mobilizations in Davao and across the country signal a deepening role of universities in shaping the public discourse against corruption. From Ateneo de Davao to UP Mindanao and Cesafi schools in Cebu, the protests show that the youth and academic sector are not only participants but leaders in the fight for good governance.

Ched’s declaration reinforced this wave of resistance, assuring students that their rights are protected while urging vigilance against misinformation. “The voices of our students must not only be heard but also defended, for they are vital to building a just, transparent, and corruption-free Philippines,” the commission said.

As classrooms turn into grounds for protest and academic institutions become platforms for accountability, the movement underscores one message: the nation’s students are unwilling to let corruption go unchallenged. DEF