Davao secure, no NPA recruitment since 2022

DAVAO Region remains peaceful and secure, with no reports of New People's Army (NPA) recruitment or atrocities since it was declared free of insurgency in 2022, according to the 10th Infantry Division.

Major Ruben Gadut, chief of the Division's Public Affairs Office (DPAO), highlighted this during the Davao Peace and Security press briefing on November 20, 2024.

“Davao Region remains the safest region against CTG (communist terrorist group) atrocities. We have not recorded any violent activities, harassment, extortion, or recruitment in Sitios. This is due to the extensive deployment of our Community Support and Sustainment teams, Community Development teams, and combat groups conducting focused military operations,” Gadut said.

Gadut also pointed to the recent capture of Ruel Villanueva Cabales, Secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), as a significant step in neutralizing insurgent leaders. His arrest, along with that of Profierio Tuna in October, has led to a reduction in SMRC membership, from 20 to 17.

The military continues efforts to encourage remaining insurgents to surrender through media channels, including broadcasts on Radyo Amigo that inform communities about the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Gadut noted that intelligence monitoring suggests many insurgents are considering surrender, and the military is actively working with their families and communities to facilitate their return to the government. DEF