Davao sends aid to Cebu anew

ABOUT 16 trucks loaded with relief goods for victims of Typhoon Tino in Cebu Province left Davao City Hall Drive early Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Alfredo Baloran said the cargo included about 4,000 family food packs, 2,000 bottles of water, medicines, and other essential items for affected families.

The trucks are expected to arrive at the Cebu Provincial Warehouse on Nov. 13.

“Naghatod ta ug mga welfare goods from the people of Davao City again ang city government of Davao maghataod na pod ta ug hinabang didto sa dakbayan sa Sugbo tungod sa nahitabo bagyong Tino (We delivered welfare goods from the people of Davao City. Once again, the city government is assisting Cebu following the impact of Typhoon Tino),” Baloran told GMA Super Radyo Davao in an interview with GMA Super Radio Davao.

Cash aid

Baloran said the team also brought ₱3.9 million in financial aid to the Cebu provincial government and to cities and municipalities placed under a state of calamity after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

Of the total, ₱1 million will go to the Cebu provincial government and ₱500,000 to Bogo City. The municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Borbon will each receive ₱300,000.

The assistance will come from the 30-percent Quick Response Fund (QRF) portion of Davao City’s five-percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. Davao City still has about ₱200 million remaining in its QRF, reserved for local emergencies.

On Oct. 1, the Cebu Provincial Board declared a state of calamity to mobilize resources and support communities affected by the earthquake.

Heavy damage in Cebu

As of November 11, the Office of Civil Defense reported that Cebu accounted for 150 of the 232 recorded deaths due to Typhoon Tino. Of the 112 people still missing nationwide, 57 are from Cebu.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said about 1.1 million families, or roughly 4.1 million people, were affected across nearly 8,000 barangays, including many in Central Visayas. The storm caused widespread damage to homes and livelihoods.

Nationwide, 232 people have died and 523 were injured. A total of 134,949 houses sustained damage, while 20,510 were completely destroyed. Agricultural losses were estimated at more than ₱157.9 million, and infrastructure damage reached ₱179.6 million. RGP