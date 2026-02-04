Davao solons oppose extension of Rep. Barzaga's suspension

SEVERAL Davao City lawmakers, including the Dutertes, have expressed opposition to the proposed extension of the suspension of Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, warning that the move could undermine voters’ representation and constitutionally protected free speech.

In a letter dated February 4, 2026, addressed to Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy II, the lawmakers said they were registering a negative vote on the reported extension being pushed against Barzaga.

The letter was signed by Davao City 1st to 3rd District representatives Paolo Z. Duterte, Omar Vincent S. Duterte, and Isidro T. Ungab, and PPP Party-list Rep. Harold James T. Duterte.

“We express our strong opposition to the reported extension of suspension being pushed against Rep. Kiko Barzaga,” the lawmakers said in the letter, which was also furnished to Majority Leader and Committee on Rules Chair Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos and House Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

They argued that the decision of a few members of the House Ethics Committee should not override the will of Barzaga’s constituents.

“A handful of members of the House Ethics Committee should not supersede the will of the thousands of voters who elected him to represent the 4th District of Cavite,” the letter read, adding that “his mandate comes from the people, not from the shifting sensibilities of a few colleagues.”

The lawmakers also cited constitutional protections on free speech, stressing that “Rep. Barzaga’s right to free expression is constitutionally protected” and that “political speech, especially when it is critical, sharp, or uncomfortable, is not a punishable offense in a democratic society.”

They said any party who feels wronged by Barzaga’s statements should seek redress in court, noting that “the courts of law are the proper venue, not the House Ethics Committee acting as arbiter of acceptable opinion.”

The Davao City lawmakers said they would oppose the move should it reach the House plenary. “If this committee decision is brought to the plenary for approval, we strongly object and register a NO vote,” the letter stated.

They further warned against using disciplinary measures to stifle dissent, saying, “Disciplinary powers must never be used to silence dissent or override the democratic choice of the people.”

On Wednesday, February 4, Barzaga was slapped with another 60-day suspension after he was found to have violated the conditions of the first phase of his suspension.

The Cavite lawmaker was previously suspended by the House of Representatives after the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges found him liable for conduct deemed unbecoming of a member, following remarks he made that were considered offensive and defamatory against another individual. RGL