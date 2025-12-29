Davao speeds up with infra gains

DC Bus widens routes, boosts daily commuter access

The Davao City Bus (DC Bus) system expanded operations through 2025, deploying more than 70 modern buses across major routes linking Toril, Calinan, Buhangin, Cabantian, Roxas Avenue, and the central business district.

City transport officials said the city-run program delivered fixed routes, standardized fares, and cashless payment options, offering commuters a reliable alternative to traditional jeepneys and helping decongest busy city roads. Ridership grew steadily as additional units and routes rolled out during the year, with passengers citing predictable schedules and safer travel as key benefits.

Coastal Road opens new sections, cuts travel time

Work on the ₱28.22-billion Davao City Coastal Road moved closer to completion in 2025, with several sections already open to motorists along the 18.4-kilometer stretch from R. Castillo Street in the north to Talomo in the south.

The new coastal corridor serves as a major alternate route, diverting vehicles from Quimpo Boulevard and MacArthur Highway and significantly cutting travel time for private motorists and public transport. Residents and businesses along the route reported smoother traffic flow and fewer choke points during peak travel hours.

A key component of the network — the ₱3.4-billion Bucana Bridge — also advanced during the year. The 1.34-kilometer span across the Davao River connects Bucana in Talomo District to the coastal alignment. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. inspected the project and underscored its role in easing congestion between the southern districts and downtown. Once operational, travel from southern communities to the city center is expected to drop from nearly an hour to just minutes.

Bypass Road, tunnel construction mark major milestones

Construction continued on the ₱70-billion Davao City Bypass Road, a 45.5-kilometer project intended to redirect through-traffic away from the urban core.

One of the year’s highlights was the ongoing excavation and structural works on its 2.3-kilometer twin-tube tunnel — set to become the longest road tunnel in the Philippines. The bypass will connect Barangay Sirawan in Toril to Barangay J.P. Laurel in Panabo City, reducing travel time between southern Davao and Davao del Norte from nearly three hours to about one hour.