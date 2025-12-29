Davao speeds up with infra gains

DAVAO Region marks 2025 with mobility gains, major infrastructure milestones.
The Davao Region posted notable gains in 2025 as large-scale infrastructure and public transport projects advanced in step, easing congestion, improving commuter mobility, and strengthening regional connectivity, government data showed. Residents felt the impact on the road — shorter travel time on key corridors, new transport options, and visible progress on long-delayed flagship projects.
DC Bus widens routes, boosts daily commuter access
The Davao City Bus (DC Bus) system expanded operations through 2025, deploying more than 70 modern buses across major routes linking Toril, Calinan, Buhangin, Cabantian, Roxas Avenue, and the central business district.
City transport officials said the city-run program delivered fixed routes, standardized fares, and cashless payment options, offering commuters a reliable alternative to traditional jeepneys and helping decongest busy city roads. Ridership grew steadily as additional units and routes rolled out during the year, with passengers citing predictable schedules and safer travel as key benefits.
Coastal Road opens new sections, cuts travel time
Work on the ₱28.22-billion Davao City Coastal Road moved closer to completion in 2025, with several sections already open to motorists along the 18.4-kilometer stretch from R. Castillo Street in the north to Talomo in the south.
The new coastal corridor serves as a major alternate route, diverting vehicles from Quimpo Boulevard and MacArthur Highway and significantly cutting travel time for private motorists and public transport. Residents and businesses along the route reported smoother traffic flow and fewer choke points during peak travel hours.
A key component of the network — the ₱3.4-billion Bucana Bridge — also advanced during the year. The 1.34-kilometer span across the Davao River connects Bucana in Talomo District to the coastal alignment. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. inspected the project and underscored its role in easing congestion between the southern districts and downtown. Once operational, travel from southern communities to the city center is expected to drop from nearly an hour to just minutes.
Bypass Road, tunnel construction mark major milestones
Construction continued on the ₱70-billion Davao City Bypass Road, a 45.5-kilometer project intended to redirect through-traffic away from the urban core.
One of the year’s highlights was the ongoing excavation and structural works on its 2.3-kilometer twin-tube tunnel — set to become the longest road tunnel in the Philippines. The bypass will connect Barangay Sirawan in Toril to Barangay J.P. Laurel in Panabo City, reducing travel time between southern Davao and Davao del Norte from nearly three hours to about one hour.
Davao–Samal Bridge progresses; groundwork and piling continue
The ₱23.52-billion Samal Island–Davao City (SIDC) Connector Bridge — or Davao–Samal Bridge — remained under active development in 2025. The 4.76-kilometer bridge will link Barangay Punta Dumalag in Davao City and Barangay Limao in the Island Garden City of Samal.
Government agencies reported progress in marine piling works and environmental mitigation activities. Once completed, the bridge is expected to eliminate ferry dependence, improve emergency response, strengthen trade, and support tourism flow between the mainland and Samal.
Mindanao Railway revives momentum, relocation work begins
After years of delays, the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) Phase 1, the 100-kilometer Tagum-Davao-Digos segment, recorded tangible movement in late 2025.
The Department of Transportation began right-of-way acquisition and allocated ₱148 million to relocate 178 affected families to the newly developed Tagum Train Village. Officials said about 96 families are set to transfer by early 2026, with the rest moving once documentation is completed.
The line will include eight stations and is projected to cut travel time between Tagum and Digos from nearly three hours to about one hour. Officials acknowledged ongoing funding challenges but said updated feasibility work and new financing options, including PPPs and potential multilateral lenders, are now underway.
DIA expansion, PPP bids advance
The Francisco Bangoy International Airport embarked on major upgrades in 2025 under a ₱650-million terminal expansion that will increase floor area from 17,500 to 25,910 square meters and add seating for 700 passengers. The project remains on track for completion by December 2026, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and DOTr.
Private sector groups, including Filinvest and Changi Airport Group, also submitted PPP proposals for long-term modernization and operations. Officials said the winning proposal could unlock new facilities, upgraded systems, and enhanced international capacity.
Tourism officials cautioned the public to rely on official advisories, noting that the airport currently operates four direct international routes — Singapore, Doha, Bangkok (Don Mueang), and Hong Kong.
Infrastructure fuels growth
The city’s infrastructure push supported Davao’s 7.9-percent economic growth in 2025, driven largely by construction, transport, and services. The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry cited infrastructure readiness and mobility gains when it named Davao, among the Most Business-Friendly Cities of the year.
The Regional Development Council XI also approved the Midterm Update of the Davao Regional Development Plan 2023–2028, aligning investments in transport, flood control, and urban development.
Officials said the synchronized rollout of the DC Bus, Coastal Road, Bucana Bridge, Bypass Road, and Davao–Samal Bridge positions the region for sustained growth — while improving the daily commute for workers, families, and businesses across Davao. RGL