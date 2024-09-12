Davao Start-Up 3rd edition, Sept. 19-29

THE Davao Start-Up Week 2024 aims to showcase the region as a developing center for entrepreneurship in Mindanao.

Candice Lleses, the convener of Davao Start-Up Week, shared at Habi at Kape on September 11, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, that Davao has surged 208 ranks in the Global Start-Up Index this year, reflecting a promising economic climate for entrepreneurs.

This year’s event will feature 17 pre-events and five main events, attracting participants from across Mindanao and even Luzon.

Lleses noted that while startups were once relatively unknown in Davao City, they have quickly gained prominence.

“The purpose of Davao Startup Week is basically to put all of these people together, get ideas from one another, give coverage as well to our many startups from Davao Region throughout Mindanao and give them a stage to showcase their business ideas to potential investors, collaborators, mentors,” she said.

One key goal is to engage young people in the start-up community. The event is expected to draw around 5,000 attendees, 70 percent being students, young entrepreneurs, or professionals.

“The goal here is to get their ideas going, connect them to mentors, help them understand how much their ideas in the future can help launch their startups, get investments and basically the economic growth of Davao City and basically the rest of Mindanao,” she said.

The third edition of Start-Up Week will take place from September 19 to 29, 2024, with the theme “InnovNation: Accelerating Davao’s Global Disruptive Potential.”

Organized by Ideas Davao, Upgrade Innolab, the City Government of Davao, and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the event promises to further cement Davao’s position as a key entrepreneurial hub. RGP