Davao steamed saba shipped to Australia

A DAVAO-BASED food processor has shipped its first batch of steamed saba bananas to Sydney, Australia, opening an overseas market for locally grown bananas.

Golden Flavours Pastries and Gourmet Inc. held a send-off ceremony Tuesday, September 22, 2026, for its initial trial shipment of about seven tons of steamed saba.

CEO Razel Ann Suy Tan said the company sources its bananas from local farmers, including growers in the upland communities of Marilog.

“This is our first trial shipment, so we’re hoping it will push through and open up the market there in Australia,” Tan said.

She said the company is eyeing another shipment to Australia next month and exploring other locally produced agricultural products for export.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro said the shipment demonstrates the potential of Mindanao farmers to access high-value international markets.

“This project creates a direct link from our small farmers and Indigenous Peoples who grow the bananas to high-value markets as far as Australia,” Montenegro said.

“We commend Golden Flavours for this endeavor and for helping small producers achieve the volume, quality and value-adding required by larger markets,” he added. “The goal is not simply to produce more, but to enable our farmers to move up the value chain, access better markets and earn more from what they produce.”

Department of Agriculture (DA) Davao regional technical director for operations Marie Ann M. Constantino said the shipment would also give Filipinos in Australia an opportunity to enjoy food produced in their home country.

“So makakarating po ito sa ating mga kababayan Pilipino po. Iyan po ang pinakapunto namin na nagre-request na sana po ang ating produkto makakarating sa kanila at matikman ulit nila ang tikim Pilipino po (This will reach our fellow Filipinos abroad. That is our main goal because they have been requesting that our products reach them so they can once again taste Filipino food),” Constantino said.

Tan said Golden Flavours is also considering other agricultural products that could be processed and exported to overseas markets.

The company is tentatively planning another shipment to Australia next month as it explores opportunities to bring more locally sourced products to international markets. PR