Davao Strikers clinch 1Kadarbs men’s title

DAVAO Strikers FC demonstrated grit, skill, and determination as they recently claimed the men’s open title at the 1Kadarbs 7 Football Tournament held at the Davao Sugar Central grounds in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur, one of Mindanao’s most anticipated football events.

The tournament drew nearly 200 teams, with 20 squads vying for the men’s open crown. The Strikers, coached by Murphy Jake Somosot, got off to a rocky start with a 1-0 loss to Orlando Tagum, but quickly regrouped, winning three consecutive group stage matches. Their commanding 6-1 victory over Brotherhood Mashman GSKP Maguindanao and a 2-0 win against EartxFalcon FC set the stage for a thrilling knockout phase.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship match all ended in draws after regulation, forcing penalty shootouts in each round. Displaying nerves of steel, the Strikers converted every decisive kick, edging Tako FC Tagum 4-3, overcoming Orlando FC Tagum 3-2, and finally

outlasting over Black Panther Cotabato 3-2 to secure the title.

Individual brilliance fueled their championship run. Goalkeeper Harrys Villamor Partulan was named both best goalkeeper and most valuable player (MVP), Lee Christian Moreno Hayahay earned best midfielder honors, and coach Somosot received best coach recognition for his leadership and tactical acumen. MLSA