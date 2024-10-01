Davao swimming coach Haroon Cali wins Ultraoceanman-25K title in Italy

Veteran Davao City-based swimming coach Haroon Cali claimed the men's 30 to 39 division title for the Philippines in the Ultraoceanman 25 km event held in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, on Sunday, September 29, 2024 (Philippine time).
Cali, founder of the HC Mantas Swimming Club, completed the 25-kilometer race in six hours, 41 minutes, and 54.76 seconds (6:41:54.76), beating Gyorgyi Zoltan of Great Britain (6:47:05.65), Colla Francesco of Italy (9:12:57.08), and Kushwaha Avinash of India (9:41:34.15), who placed second, third, and fourth, respectively.
Cali also finished fifth overall in the men’s individual category, trailing behind top four finishers Rachapov Rishat of Kazakhstan (5:33:32.50, men’s 20-29), Volpi Laura of Italy (5:49:44.65, women’s 50-59), Amar Alain of France (6:08:28.83, men’s 40-49), and Adilkhanov Madi of Kazakhstan (6:34:15.84, men’s 20-29).
In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Cali said, "I'm so proud sa akong self. I can't believe na mahuman nko ang race eventhough short lang akong preparation sa dula ky ang visa late na kaayo ni gawas. Special siya kay this is my longest open water swim na ako na join (I'm so proud of myself. I can't believe I finished the race, even though I had very little preparation because my visa came out so late. It's special because this is the longest open-water swim I've ever joined)."
Although this was not his first open water competition, Cali found this experience particularly memorable. The Ultraoceanman was unique not only because it was held in Italy but also due to the challenging conditions. "The temperature of the ocean water is colder than normal and have big waves. It's my first time to wear a wetsuit. Medyo lisod ky limited lang ang range of motion sa akong arms pag mag swim (It was quite challenging because my arms had limited range of motion while swimming)," he said.
On Facebook, Cali expressed his gratitude to friends and sponsors, saying, "I would like to give a shoutout to all my sponsors and friends, this wouldn't be possible without your help and generosity," he posted. "Thank you so much again from the bottom of my heart. God bless po sa inyo (you all)."
Cali’s participation in the Ultraoceanman was made possible by South Seas Complex, Jaca Mountain Peak, Bistro Rosario, MKL Epoxy Crafts, Jong Tea, Sure Win Steel Bar Trading, Mad Wave, Elevation Fitness, Jeanett’s Jewellery, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the Davao City Sports Development Division, officer-in-charge Mikey Aportadera, HC Mantas parents, and HQ Morning Girls. MLSA