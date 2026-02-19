Davao taxi operators roll out 19 electric vehicle units

THE Region-XI Taxi Operators Association (RTOA) has officially rolled out 19 electric vehicle (EV) taxi units after receiving the go-signal from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Davao Region.

The approval came after LTFRB-Davao awarded the group an order granting its petition to drop old units with existing and active franchises and replace them with new electric-powered vehicles. The turnover coincided with RTOA’s formal launch of its EV taxis at the LTFRB-Davao office on February 18, 2026.

A shift toward electric mobility

An electric vehicle (EV) runs on electricity stored in rechargeable batteries instead of relying on an internal combustion engine powered by gasoline or diesel. Unlike conventional vehicles, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, meaning they do not emit carbon dioxide or other harmful pollutants while operating. This makes them a key strategy in reducing urban air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Globally, EVs are seen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-powered transport because they improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, and contribute to climate change mitigation—especially when charged using renewable energy sources. In urban centers like Davao City, where transport plays a major role in daily mobility, the transition to EVs aligns with sustainability and public health goals.

Currently, since charging stations for EVs in the region are still very limited, RTOA's EV units will be charged at their designated garage, stations, or "motorpool".

Upgrade for comfort and compliance

Nonito “Don” Llanos III, LTFRB-Davao regional director, welcomed RTOA’s move to upgrade its fleet, emphasizing that it aligns with the agency’s mandate to ensure safe and comfortable public transportation.

“Kung makita ninyo no (If you can see it), our chairman and all the other RDs in the entire country are very active in inspecting the dilapidated units of our public transportation, because we are very serious that we don't want our Filipino passengers riding in a very dilapidated unit,” Llanos said, as he congratulated RTOA President Ryan Sia.

Llanos stressed that the agency continues to encourage operators to modernize their fleets, citing the importance of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or Republic Act 11697. The law promotes the adoption of EVs in the country and provides fiscal incentives — such as tax holidays, duty exemptions, and special corporate income tax rates — and non-fiscal incentives like priority registration, special license plates, and exemptions from traffic schemes

During an interview, Llanos expressed confidence that RTOA’s EV units comply with Davao City’s local regulations, noting that the association has been operating in the city for years.

“It is very necessary that we have to move forward, we have to transform our taxis into better, comfortable, reliable, and environmentally-friendly taxis to make sure that the 3S that was mentioned by the pastor -- satisfaction, security, and success -- will be experienced by our taxi drivers, operators, and our passengers,” he said in a speech.

A milestone for Davao’s transport sector

For Sia, the EV rollout marks more than a fleet upgrade; it signals a long-term commitment to sustainable mobility.

“For decades, we have served Dabawenyo commuters moving people every day, supporting families, and playing a big role in the growth of our city; at every step of the way, we welcome the opportunity to raise the standard of daily service. Today, we are taking the next step, a meaningful step forward as we honor our responsibility to the public and our duty to the future. We are introducing a pilot program through which we will help lead the shift to sustainable mobility for our clients,” Sia said during the event.

He added that the association views the initiative as an opportunity to help the Davao City local government craft a practical roadmap for EV integration, sharing first-hand insights from drivers and operators with local government units (LGUs) and transport regulators.

Currently, only Krizia, Durian City, Maro, and Maligaya Taxi, among the more than 200 RTOA member operators, have EV taxi units in operation.

Lessons from previous EV launching

The launch of RTOA’s EV taxis also comes in the wake of the earlier “Green Taxi” rollout in Davao City, which was eventually deemed illegal by the city government for operating without proper authorization and franchise approval. The controversy underscored the importance of securing complete regulatory compliance before introducing new transport services, even those branded as environmentally friendly.

Toward sustainable urban transport

As cities worldwide accelerate the shift to electric mobility, Davao City’s entry into EV taxi operations signals a gradual but deliberate transition toward greener public transport. Beyond environmental benefits, EV taxis promise quieter rides, reduced fuel costs over time, and potentially lower maintenance expenses due to fewer moving engine parts. CEA