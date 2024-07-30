Davao teachers claim P5-K `chalk allowance’

ALL basic education teachers in the Davao Region are now receiving a “chalk allowance” for the academic year 2024–2025. This initiative is part of the fourth component of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) “Matatag” agenda, which aims to tackle challenges faced by public schools nationwide.

In a recent interview with dxDC RMN, DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito Atillo revealed that several teachers have already received their P5,000 teaching supplies allowance since classes began on Monday, July 29.

“Pasalamat kaayo ta'g dako niana kay inay nga mukuot ang teacher sa iyang kaugalingong pondo, here is this fund that can support and provide them resources nga makapalit og mga panginahanglan nga gamiton para sa ilang pagtudlo (We are very grateful for this support, as it relieves teachers from using their own funds to purchase necessary teaching resources)," Atillo said, clarifying that the allowance upon being received is tax-free.

Newly appointed DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara announced earlier this week that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act. This new law will increase the teaching supplies allowance to P10,000 next school year. This allowance will help teachers focus more on their essential educational roles and less on covering out-of-pocket expenses for teaching supplies and materials.

“The cash allowance will be P5,000 this year. For the first time, it’s tax-free. Next year, under the law, it would be P10,000. So, every teacher will receive that,” Angara said.

As part of President Marcos’ promise in his State of the Nation Address, DepEd is proposing new teaching posts beyond Teacher 1 and Teacher 3.

The President has allocated funds to establish an expanded career progression system, allowing teachers to advance through the ranks and avoid retiring at the lowest rank of Teacher 1. DEF