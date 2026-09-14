Davao teachers join Teachers’ Month kickoff

SOME teachers from across the Davao Region joined the kickoff celebration of the 2026 National Teachers’ Month in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday, September 14.

The event, anchored on the theme “Teacher, Ikaw Naman,” aims to highlight the invaluable contributions of educators and recognize their vital role in nation-building.

Participants said the celebration also serves as an opportunity to raise public awareness on the realities of the teaching profession, which they described as a commitment that goes beyond the classroom and requires dedication, compassion, and sacrifice.

Bryan J. Animo, a teacher from Sto. Tomas National High School in Davao del Norte, expressed appreciation for fellow educators and called for greater recognition of their efforts.

“Teachers give their time, energy, and heart to help shape the future of our learners. I hope our dedication is valued, our challenges are understood, and our contributions to building a better society are recognized and appreciated,” Animo said.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara, meanwhile, underscored the continuing importance of teachers despite the rise of artificial intelligence, noting that human connection remains irreplaceable in education.

He said no technology can substitute for the warmth of a teacher’s hug or a reassuring pat on the shoulder.

Angara also urged educators to continue going the extra mile in serving learners, saying this has long been a defining trait of Department of Education teachers.

While the month-long observance may not be enough to fully recognize the contributions of teachers, organizers said it serves as a reminder that their sacrifices deserve appreciation not only during National Teachers’ Month, but throughout the year. RGL