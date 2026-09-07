Davao teachers mark National Teachers’ Month

DAVAO Region schools launched the 2026 National Teachers’ Month with division-wide activities, while regional educators joined the national kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Cagayan de Oro City.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the nationwide launch at the Limketkai Atrium, where delegations from Region 11 joined educators from across Mindanao.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “Teacher, Ikaw Naman” and puts the spotlight on teachers’ welfare, health, and professional recognition.

In his keynote address, Angara stressed that technology cannot replace the human connection at the heart of teaching.

“Even in an age of artificial intelligence, nothing can substitute for the warmth of a teacher’s hug or a reassuring pat on the shoulder,” Angara said.

He added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed the Department of Education to roll out more concrete programs supporting teachers’ welfare and career development.

For teachers in local classrooms, the month-long celebration offers an opportunity to recognize the demands of the profession and the people behind the work.

“Teachers give their time, energy, and heart to help shape the future of our learners,” said Bryan Animo, a teacher from Sto. Tomas National High School in Davao del Norte, in a DepEd-Davao Facebook post Sunday, Sept. 6.

“I hope our dedication is valued, our challenges are understood, and our contributions to building a better society are recognized and appreciated,” Animo said.

Meanwhile, the Schools Division Office of Davao City opened its monthlong celebration Monday, Sept. 7, with an opening Mass at the Davao Teachers’ Center.

Addressing school heads, district supervisors, and division personnel, Davao City Schools Division superintendent Reynante Solitario underscored teachers’ influence beyond the classroom.

“Teaching is never simply about delivering a lesson. It is about touching lives, inspiring dreams, and opening doors of opportunity,” Solitario said.

“Sometimes, the impact of a teacher is not immediately visible, but somewhere, someday, a former learner will look back and say, ‘I became who I am because a teacher believed in me.’”

National Teachers’ Month runs throughout September, but Davao City will hold its World Teachers’ Day culmination on Oct. 6 at the SMX Convention Center, with support from the Davao City Government. GRS