Davao to experience cloudy skies, isolated rain showers, thunderstorms

DAVAO Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ongoing surge of Easterlies from the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Super Typhoon "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi), the 16th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year has no significant effects over the Mindanao areas.

In the weather monitoring posted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) dated November 18 valid until November 19, 2024, the surge of trade winds may lead to flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and could trigger severe thunderstorms during heavy rains.

“Ang Dakbayan sa Davao ug ubang dapit sa Davao Region makasinati sa madag-umon nga kalangitan inubanan sa KATAG-KATAG nga pag-ulan, kilat ug pagpanalugdug tungod sa Easterlies. Posible ang pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta kung adunay masinati nga kasarangan ngadto sa kusug nga pag ulan. Hinay ngadto sa kasarangan nga huyop sa hangin nga magagikan sa Sidlakan ngadto sa Amihanang Sidlakan nga direksyon ang mopasulabi, ug ang kadagatan hapsay ngadto sa kasarangan ang pag-balud (Davao City and other areas in the Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to Easterlies. Flash floods and landslides are possible due to moderate to heavy rains. Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate),” Pagasa stated.

However, in light of the weather conditions, particularly Typhoon Pepito that affected many parts of Luzon, the Philippine Coast Guard - Coast Guard Southeastern District Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) Davao Occidental Station on November 18 temporarily suspended daily sea travel activities within the area until further notice.

The travel advisory included all types of vessels and watercraft from Sarangani to Balangonan, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, and General Santos City and vice versa.