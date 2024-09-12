Davao to host Dialogue Cities Southeast Asia 2024

AT LEAST 60 experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders from cities across Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Davao, Kuala Lumpur, Yogyakarta, and Singapore, will gather for the second Dialogue Cities Southeast Asia (SEA) Conference in Davao City from September 12 to 14, 2024, to discuss the critical role of interfaith, intercultural, and interreligious dialogue in fostering inclusive and resilient urban communities.

The conference will explore innovative approaches to enhancing the participation and inclusion of women and youth in urban development, with a focus on interreligious and intercultural dialogue as a tool for promoting social cohesion.

Following the success of the inaugural event in Bangkok in 2023, the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), in collaboration with Ateneo de Davao University, will host the second edition of the Dialogue Cities Southeast Asia Conference in this city.

"Dialogue Cities is not just a conference; it is a catalyst for change, bringing together voices from across Southeast Asia to address the complex challenges of urbanization," said Dr. Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General of KAICIID.

"Our goal is to foster collaboration that leads to concrete solutions for more inclusive cities. That is the central pillar of KAICIID’s work all around the world, and this event only reaffirms our commitment to developing and partnering with organizations in the Southeast Asia region," Alharthi added.

For his part, Datu Mussolini Sinsualt Lidasan, the Executive Director of the Al Qalam Institute at Ateneo de Davao University, emphasized the significance of the event, showcasing Davao City's dedication to religious freedom and diversity. The city aims to set an example for promoting peace through dialogue.

Lidasan expressed enthusiasm in hosting both local and international delegates in Davao City for this year's Dialogue .“The international delegates and attendees will have the chance to glean insights from Davao's successful strategies in establishing inclusive environments that drive positive transformation and solidarity. Furthermore, the event will shed light on diverse local endeavors and initiatives, serving as a beacon for the rest of Southeast Asia”, Lidasan added.

Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Center for Excellence in Development and Security (ACEDS), will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the Philippines' commitment topromoting peace and understanding across diverse communities.

The event will include plenary sessions among diverse stakeholders, including religious leaders, journalists, experts, and youth. It will also include thematic workshops where experts and practitioners in areas of women, youth, and innovation are encouraged to design joint activities and programs with regional resonance. There will also be immersive site visits designed to showcase best practices in interreligious and intercultural dialogue and its capability to create safe spaces to foster change. Delegates will engage in discussions on how urbanization impacts social cohesion and how their own unique experiences and strategies can be employed to support sustainable development in the region.

The Dialogue Cities Southeast Asia Conference in Davao will set the stage for ongoing collaborations aimed at promoting peace and unity across the region. The event will conclude with a turnover ceremony, passing the responsibility to Kuala Lumpur, which will be the next host. PR