Davao top cops: Search warrant for Rep. Pulong’s house ‘fake news’

POLICE officials have denied circulating reports about the alleged serving of a search warrant at the residence of Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte in Sitio San Pedro, Catalunan Grande, calling them false and entirely unfounded.

On the evening of Holy Wednesday, April 1, 2026, supporters gathered outside the lawmaker’s residence after receiving information online that authorities were allegedly planning to conduct a raid.

In a statement, newly installed Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Col. Peter Bauzon Madria clarified that the circulating reports had no basis.

Madria, who assumed office on March 30, 2026, said no such police operation took place, based on verified reports from Police Station 3–Talomo. Authorities also confirmed that the situation in the area remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents recorded.

He denounced the spread of misinformation, warning that false reports may cause unnecessary alarm among the public.

“We strongly denounce the spread of false information that may create unnecessary fear and confusion among our people. The Davao City Police Office assures all Dabawenyos that there is no cause for alarm,” Madria said.

He added, “This incident is purely a product of misinformation and does not, in any way, affect the peace, order, and security of our city.”

DCPO urged the public to remain calm and rely only on official and verified sources, emphasizing its continued vigilance in maintaining safety and security across Davao City.

Legal action against ‘fake news’ peddlers

Madria reiterated his warning against the spread of misinformation.

Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Director BGen. Leon Victor Rosete also denied the rumors circulating online regarding an alleged search warrant.

In an interview with reporters at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott) on Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2026, Rosete said he had ordered Madria to identify the source of the false report.

“There is no such operation. This is fake news,” Rosete said in a video interview posted on One Mindanao.

“I have directed our city director to investigate these spreaders of disinformation. This causes unnecessary confusion among the public, and our concerned units are now tracing the origin of these reports,” he added.

Rosete warned that authorities would not take the matter lightly.

“We will file the appropriate case. This is reminiscent of the surge in fake news we saw before the last elections—all of which we acted upon and filed cases for. We will do the same here,” he said.

Pulong hits back

Duterte, who is currently in The Hague to attend to matters related to the ongoing trial of his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, slammed the alleged raid.

The lawmaker criticized the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and warned of legal consequences for those involved in what he described as “invented” operations.

He dismissed the report as the work of a “bangag” (high) administration and alluded to the alleged involvement of a “matibay” (tough) individual he claimed to have known since 2017.

“I’ve known that ‘tough’ person since way back in 2017. We understand [his motives] because he holds a grudge… he applied for a government position before but was not accepted,” he said.

He warned that if any search operation is fabricated, he would file disbarment cases against the judges and lawyers involved.

“Ana ra na (It’s just like that),” he said in an interview via Facebook.

Duterte also accused the current administration of corruption involving trillions of pesos, citing flood control budgets from 2022 to the present.

Amid the tension, he made light of the situation by jokingly asking relatives in Davao to “secure” his ginamos (fermented fish) and kusahos nga kabaw, saying the supposed “visitors” might take them.

In a separate video, he expressed gratitude to supporters, vloggers, and volunteers who gathered outside his residence following the circulating reports. He also thanked those who monitored the situation and showed concern.

History of ‘alleged raids’

Following the transfer of former president Duterte to The Hague over his administration’s war on drugs, similar claims of alleged raids have circulated online.

On the evening of March 13, 2025, supporters gathered outside his residence, offering prayers and lighting candles after reports surfaced about a possible surprise raid.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte earlier claimed that information indicated search warrants had been issued for the residences of his father and siblings, including Vice President Sara Duterte and Pulong.

He criticized the alleged move as an intrusion into their private spaces and questioned its intent.

While PRO-Davao denied the claims, the mayor pointed out inconsistencies in their statements, arguing that these fueled concerns about harassment and intimidation.

On April 30, 2025, the lawmaker also claimed that around 90 Special Action Force (SAF) personnel and 30 members of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) from Luzon allegedly conducted an illegal search at the former president’s home.

Rosete denied this as well, clarifying that no such operation was planned and that no coordination had been made by the Philippine National Police central office.

He emphasized that spreading false information—especially when it causes public panic or damages reputations—may be punishable under the law.

These include Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951, which penalizes the publication of false news that may endanger public order or harm the interests of the state.

Additionally, Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, imposes heavier penalties when such false information is disseminated online, including provisions on cyber libel and related offenses. RGL