Davao tourism stays hopeful amid Middle East tensions: City official

THE ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are expected to have a significant impact on the tourism industry, particularly in Davao City, a tourism official in the city said.

Willenito P. Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), told SunStar Davao during the launch of Davao City’s newest tourism circuits on Friday, March 6, 2026, that he acknowledged that the ongoing flight cancellations brought about by the ongoing tensions will possibly affect tourist arrivals, especially in the city.

“Right now, we are closely coordinating with other government agencies,” Tormis said.

“Although tourism is within our control, the situation requires coordination with the national government and other agencies to ensure safety and smooth travel for visitors,” he added.

The official highlighted that the rising conflict has already led to fluctuations in airfare, largely due to increasing fuel costs.

“We recently coordinated with airline companies to caution travelers about potential increases in ticket prices,” he said. “The priority is the safety of everyone, especially for those coming from affected areas like Qatar and Dubai.”

As of writing, the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, locally known as Davao International Airport, currently maintains direct flights to Singapore, Qatar (Doha), Don Mueang (Bangkok), and Hong Kong.

Qatar is directly impacted by the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The country has transitioned from its traditional role as a regional mediator to being on the front lines of retaliatory military actions.

The country has temporarily closed its airspace multiple times due to imminent missile threats, causing major flight cancellations and reroutings for Qatar Airways and other international carriers.

While the Middle East crisis presents challenges, Tormis emphasized that Davao City remains ready to welcome tourists.

“Davao has so much to offer. Despite the tensions, everything on our side is prepared to provide safe and memorable experiences for our visitors,” he said.

Tourism circuits and international outreach

The CTOO, in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), recently unveiled new tourism circuits in the city, an initiative spearheaded by both the private sector and the city tourism office.

These tourism circuits include Abundant Harvest, Furusato Davao, Davao City Food Crawl, and Market Experience.

Dubbed "Suroy 'Ta," the initiative introduces curated travel routes highlighting the city’s agriculture, culinary scene, cultural heritage, and local markets, aimed at strengthening the city’s position as a premier tourism destination in Mindanao.

These circuits aim to expand the number of accredited sites and promote unique local experiences, from food crawls to adventure tours.

Tormis shared insights on international outreach, particularly with Japanese and Chinese markets.

“We are targeting about two million visitors this year, and with these new circuits, we hope to attract more tourists from Japan. Dialogues with the Japanese consulate and private sector partners continue, especially regarding direct flights to Davao.”

On the prospects of these tourism circuits materializing, Tormis expressed optimism: “Yes, this will materialize. We’ve started small with local experiences like harvest markets and food tours. Eventually, these will be packaged and offered by tour operators as full circuits.”

Preparing for uncertainties

The impact of Middle East tensions is reminiscent of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Tormis noted.

“Flights may be canceled, which directly affects tourism and the economy. But we continue to promote local travel options for Filipinos, so they can still experience Davao even if international flights are affected,” he said.

The rising cost of fuel and airfare is another factor affecting tourism.

“Planning ahead is key, and we encourage tourists to consider local flights and packages that make travel more affordable,” he said.

Despite the uncertainties, Tormis remains hopeful for the city’s tourism prospects.

With careful planning, proactive coordination with airlines, and the development of new tourism circuits, Davao City aims to maintain its appeal to both local and international visitors — even amid global uncertainties.

“We are optimistic. Davao is ready for anything. We are continuously improving our offerings, and there are plenty of experiences for visitors to enjoy safely,” he concluded.

Tourism breakdown

Davao City has reached a great milestone with an impressive 3.7 million tourist arrivals from 2022 to 2024. The yearly breakdown highlights a steady increase in tourist numbers: more than 850,000 in 2022, 1.2 million in 2023, and nearly 1.8 million in 2024.

The city government, however, did not provide a breakdown of the largest number of foreigners who visit the city.

DOT-Davao Region (DOT-Davao), meanwhile, reported that the region welcomed 4.1 million tourists last year, generating P34.7 billion in tourism receipts.

DOT-Davao Director Tanya Rabat-Tan cited the United States as the top foreign market, followed by China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, and Germany. Countries in the Middle East may have contributed to tourist arrivals, but not as much as the mentioned ones.

Davao City monitors Middle East crisis

The Davao City OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center, on Monday, March 2, 2026, is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following coordinated missile and air strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have intensified regional tensions and raised concerns for millions of Filipino workers abroad.

In a statement, the center assured that it is prepared to assist families of Dabawenyos working overseas who may be affected by the ongoing conflict.

“The Center is ready to assist the left-behind families of Dabawenyo OFWs during this time,” the center said, noting that its hotline and communication channels are available around the clock for immediate support. Families can reach the center via its 24/7 hotline at 0962‑996‑6520, through the landline (082) 295‑3500, by email at [ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com](mailto:ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com), or through its Facebook page, OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center Davao City.

The escalating conflict began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iranian military installations and leadership sites, including Tehran.

Iranian state media reported that the attacks resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Retaliatory strikes have since targeted US military bases and strategic locations across the region, heightening instability and drawing international concern.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., meanwhile, confirmed he is closely monitoring developments and emphasized that the safety of over two million Filipinos in the Middle East remains his top priority. RGL