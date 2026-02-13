Davao travel sale brings Central Asia, Antarctica within reach

FOR the first time, travelers in Mindanao can book journeys from the heart of Asia and the former Soviet republics all the way to the icy expanses of Antarctica. These extraordinary destinations headline the 16th Davao Mega Travel Sale (DMTS), set from February 27 to March 1 at Abreeza Mall.

Pia Lourdes D. Partoza, past president of the Davao Travel Agencies Association (DTAA) and an exhibitor at DMTS, announced the event during the Wednesday Media Forum at Habi on February 10, 2026. She said the three-day sale promises to be especially exciting as several tour operators from across the country participate, including three to four specialists in Antarctic expeditions — a rare opportunity for Mindanao travelers to explore the world’s southernmost frontier.

"We have new destinations that we are going to offer. Isa sa mga destinations that we are going to offer are Antarctica and Central Asia. That is something new in the market natin (one of the destinations we’re offering is Antarctica and Central Asia. That is new for our market),” Partoza said. She added that travelers can also expect competitive discounts throughout the sale.

Among the newly introduced destinations is Central Asia, historically a crossroads of civilizations along the ancient Silk Road. Landlocked nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, offer sweeping landscapes, dramatic mountains, and centuries-old Islamic architecture. Travelers heading to cities like Almaty or Astana in Kazakhstan can expect total travel times, including layovers, ranging from 14 to 20 hours.

Even more ambitious are the Antarctica packages, now available to the Mindanao market. The southernmost continent, home to the South Pole, is the coldest on Earth, with temperatures plunging well below freezing and nearly 98 percent of its surface covered by ice that holds about 70 percent of the world’s fresh water.

There are no direct flights from the Philippines to Antarctica. Most expeditions require flights to gateway cities such as Buenos Aires, Argentina, then onward to southern ports like Ushuaia, before boarding an expedition cruise. Travel time alone can reach roughly 15 hours of flying, but including layovers and transfers, journeys can stretch to 24 hours or more, depending on schedules and seasonal availability.

“Reaching Antarctica depends on the itinerary and airline schedules. Some packages include travel to the United States or South America before continuing to Antarctic departure points,” Partoza said, cautioning that these once-in-a-lifetime trips can cost close to ₱1 million.

This year’s DMTS gathers 27 exhibitors, offering airlines, ocean and river cruises, hotels and resorts, and land tours with guided experiences.

“We have 27 exhibitors, including hotels and resorts,” Partoza said, noting that several banks, including BPI, will provide flexible payment options and exclusive promos. “Lahat ibebenta namin (we will sell everything). It is good to purchase during the three-day sale,” she added.

Beyond new frontiers, the DMTS continues to feature perennial favorites such as Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Vietnam. Visa-free destinations remain particularly popular due to ease of travel and simpler requirements.

Partoza also reminded the public to stay vigilant against fraudulent travel offers.

“As much as possible, you have to be careful, and you have to know those travel agencies that you have to deal with,” she said, urging travelers to transact only with DOT-accredited agencies and to verify business permits and credentials before payment.

With destinations stretching from the historic Silk Road cities of Central Asia to Antarctica’s icy wilderness, this year’s Davao Mega Travel Sale signals a bold expansion in travel horizons for Mindanaoans, showing that even the world’s most remote frontiers are becoming increasingly within reach. DEF