Davao Trio 2026: PHILBEX, TLEX, MAFBEX open in SMX

A DYNAMIC convergence of industries takes center stage as the highly anticipated Davao Trio officially opens today, May 7, 2026. This event brings together the construction, travel, and food industries, promising an immersive experience that highlights innovation, culture, and business opportunities in Mindanao.

The Opening Ceremony of the Davao Trio 2026 was held at the SMX Convention Center Davao – SM Lanang, marking the official launch of the highly anticipated regional showcase that brings together PHILBEX Davao, MAFBEX Davao, and TLEX Davao under one dynamic platform. The event gathered key industry leaders, exhibitors, and stakeholders, setting the tone for a three-day convergence of innovation, design, food, and travel experiences in the region.

The program was hosted by Ms. Jan Marine Rendon, while the Kalumon Performing Ensemble showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region, adding a vibrant opening to the event. The event was also graced by the opening remarks of Mr. Joseph L. Ang, Founding Chairman of Worldbex Services International (WSI), who emphasized the importance of participating in expositions, stating, “Expositions connect local innovation to global opportunities.”

The ceremony was further strengthened by the presence of distinguished guests from various industries and partner institutions, including IDr. Cecil Ravelas, National President of the Philippine Institute of Interior Design (PIID); Hon. Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” S. Duterte II, Vice Mayor of Davao City; and Hon. Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Mayor of Davao City, represented by Hon. Councilor Atty. Diosdado Mahipus Jr. who stated and affirmed that “Worldbex Services International remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing infrastructure, business and commerce, and tourism development in our country by establishing premier platforms for diverse industrial sectors” underscoring that Davao Trio 2026 is a must-visit event. The statement reflects strong support for the continued development of regional trade and exhibitions in Mindanao. The event officially opened with a symbolic ceremony rooted in culture and tradition, where the Kudlong and the Lusong at Alho represented heritage, abundance, and the strength of collective effort—serving as powerful reminders of unity, collaboration, creativity, and shared growth across communities and industries.