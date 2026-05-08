Davao Trio 2026: PHILBEX, TLEX, MAFBEX open in SMX

A DYNAMIC convergence of industries takes center stage as the highly anticipated Davao Trio officially opens today, May 7, 2026. This event brings together the construction, travel, and food industries, promising an immersive experience that highlights innovation, culture, and business opportunities in Mindanao.
The Opening Ceremony of the Davao Trio 2026 was held at the SMX Convention Center Davao – SM Lanang, marking the official launch of the highly anticipated regional showcase that brings together PHILBEX Davao, MAFBEX Davao, and TLEX Davao under one dynamic platform. The event gathered key industry leaders, exhibitors, and stakeholders, setting the tone for a three-day convergence of innovation, design, food, and travel experiences in the region.
The program was hosted by Ms. Jan Marine Rendon, while the Kalumon Performing Ensemble showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region, adding a vibrant opening to the event. The event was also graced by the opening remarks of Mr. Joseph L. Ang, Founding Chairman of Worldbex Services International (WSI), who emphasized the importance of participating in expositions, stating, “Expositions connect local innovation to global opportunities.”
The ceremony was further strengthened by the presence of distinguished guests from various industries and partner institutions, including IDr. Cecil Ravelas, National President of the Philippine Institute of Interior Design (PIID); Hon. Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” S. Duterte II, Vice Mayor of Davao City; and Hon. Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Mayor of Davao City, represented by Hon. Councilor Atty. Diosdado Mahipus Jr. who stated and affirmed that “Worldbex Services International remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing infrastructure, business and commerce, and tourism development in our country by establishing premier platforms for diverse industrial sectors” underscoring that Davao Trio 2026 is a must-visit event. The statement reflects strong support for the continued development of regional trade and exhibitions in Mindanao. The event officially opened with a symbolic ceremony rooted in culture and tradition, where the Kudlong and the Lusong at Alho represented heritage, abundance, and the strength of collective effort—serving as powerful reminders of unity, collaboration, creativity, and shared growth across communities and industries.
As the Davao Trio 2026 officially opens its doors, Worldbex Services International (WSI)—the team behind the country’s premier exhibitions such as WORLDBEX, MIAS, MAFBEX, WORLD PET EXPO PHILBEX, and WORLD BAZAAR FESTIVAL (WBF) among others—reaffirms its commitment to bringing world-class event experiences closer to regional communities. With decades of expertise in mounting industry-leading platforms that champion innovation, collaboration, and growth, WSI continues to create meaningful spaces where businesses thrive and ideas come to life.
Through the convergence of PHILBEX, MAFBEX, and TLEX Davao, the event sets the stage for a dynamic exchange across construction and design, food and beverage, and travel and leisure sectors—further strengthening Mindanao’s role in the country’s economic and creative landscape. Visit Davao trio 2026 from May 7 to 10, 2026 | 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at SMX Convention Center Davao - SM Lanang. For more information on upcoming shows and initiatives, visit . PR