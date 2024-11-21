Davao vendors urge for space, protection amid demolition threats

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte is considering allocating time and space for vendors to display their goods without having their products confiscated by demolition teams.

Rachel Jamio, president of the Agdao Lary Muslim and Christian Vendors Association (Almacva), said their primary request is to sell their goods in an orderly manner.

“Ang amoa lang unta han-ay ang among pagpaninda kay kana baya amoang capital inutang pod namo na unya pagka gabii ibalik nao na with interest, pagka ugma kuwaon na pod na siya capital na pod namo (What we want is an orderly way to sell our goods since our capital is borrowed, and we return it with interest at night. By the next day, we retrieve it as our capital again),” she said.

On November 21, 2024, Jamio spoke to the media, urging the city government to protect their right to livelihood and designate a specific area for vendors.

She shared that demolition teams regularly patrol their selling areas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. When items are confiscated, vendors can only retrieve them on Wednesdays after paying a fee.

Jamio emphasized that they would like to display their products 200 meters from the market.

Jamio also highlighted that most laray vendors start with a modest capital of P1,000 and earn a small profit of P100, which they use to support their families and pay off loans. While some vendors operate in public markets, many prefer laray vending due to high rent, business fees, and inspector charges.

Laray vendors pay approximately P10 for a one-meter stall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the collected funds benefiting Barangay Agdao Proper. However, the Agdao Market has rejected some Almacva members, viewing them as competition to existing vendors.

Almacva represents around 75 laray vendors who sell at Soliman, Block 1, Barangay Tomas Monteverde.

Some have stopped selling due to repeated confiscations by the demolition team. The association is registered with the Department of Employment-Davao Region.

In a letter to Mayor Duterte, Almacva requested a dialogue to discuss the issues faced by laray vendors and seek solutions. RGP