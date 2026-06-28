Davao women farmers brew success in coffee industry

FOR generations, agriculture has often been viewed as a man’s world — a field where strength and labor were associated with men working under the heat of the sun. But in the highlands of Bansalan, Davao del Sur, women are slowly changing that narrative, proving that patience, dedication, and passion are equally powerful forces in growing the coffee industry.

Behind every coffee bean that reaches the market is a story of farmers, processors, and communities. Increasingly, women are becoming an essential part of that story — not only as helpers in the farm, but as decision-makers, entrepreneurs, processors, and advocates for quality coffee production.

In Sitio Balutakay, Barangay Managa, Bansalan, members of the Balutakay Coffee Farmers Agriculture Cooperative (Bacofa Coop) have shown how women can help transform the coffee sector from a simple livelihood into a thriving industry.

Among them is Roxanne Abegail Naya, a coffee farmer who recently placed in the top 2 in Best Processed Arabica-Naturals at the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition (PCQC) 2026, with an award-winning mixture featuring notes of caramel, cocoa, Mandarin orange, plums, honey, and florals, and scored 85.61 in the competition.

Naya is also a teacher who became part of Bacofa Coop after her parents entrusted her with a piece of land in Balutakay.

“Una sa tanan, naaghat ako nga mahimong coffee farmer tungod kay gitagaan ako sa akong mga ginikanan og usa ka luna sa Balutakay, Bansalan (First of all, I was encouraged to become a coffee farmer because my parents gave me a piece of land in Balutakay, Bansalan, Davao del Sur),” Naya shared.

She joined the cooperative to access government programs and opportunities that could help improve their livelihood.

For Naya, the role of women in coffee farming goes beyond working in the field. She said women farmers help encourage fellow farmers by sharing knowledge on proper planting techniques, processing methods, and quality improvement practices learned through seminars offered by agricultural agencies, to develop and improve coffee quality.

“Ang kababayen-an nga mag-uuma mahimong sumbanan o modelo sa tanang mag-uuma labi na sa mga kalalakin-an tungod sa ilang dedikasyon ug mabungahon nga pagpanguma (The women farmers can become examples or models to other farmers, especially to men, because of their dedication and productive farming),” she said.

She believes that women play a major role in strengthening Davao Region’s coffee industry by helping farmers adopt better practices and produce high-quality coffee.

"Para nako dako gyud ang tabang o ang role sa kababayen-an kauban sa mga opisyales sa agriculture ug uban pa nga ahensya sa gobyerno alang sa pagpatuman sa mga natun-an sa gipatigayon na mga seminar aron maaghat ang mga mag-uuma nga magmadasigon sa pagsunod sa hustong pamaagi sa pagpananom ug pag-process sa kape alang sa kalambuan sa coffee industry, ug makabaton kita ug quality coffee," Naya said.

(For me, the contribution and role of women, together with agriculture officials and other government agencies, are truly significant in implementing what we have learned from the seminars conducted. These efforts encourage farmers to become more committed to following proper coffee planting and processing methods to help develop the coffee industry and enable us to produce quality coffee.)

However, being a woman coffee farmer also comes with challenges. As a teacher, Naya balances her profession with farming responsibilities, usually monitoring her coffee farm on weekends and giving instructions to farm workers on school days.

“Lisod gyud ang dual obligation, pero antuson gyud kay dako man pud og ikatabang ang farming sa among kinabuhi, labi na sa financial needs (It is really difficult to manage the dual obligation, but we endure it because farming also greatly helps our lives, especially in meeting our financial needs),” she said during an interview with Sunstar Davao.

No matter how difficult farming is, especially for women, she still encourages them to engage in agriculture, continue pursuing their dreams, and support the farming sector.

"Sa mga kababayen-an nga naa sa agricultural sector, hinaot ilang ipadayon ang ilang pangandoy sa pagpalambo sa panginabuhian sa mga farmers. Di ba naa tay panultihon nga 'farming is the backbone of our nation', so dapat gyud nato tabangan ang mga farmers kay kung walay farmers, walay magtanom, wala pud tay makaon kay walay produksyon. Bisan babae ta, aduna gihapon kitay dako nga ambag sa agrikultura," she said.

(To the women in the agricultural sector, I hope they continue pursuing their dreams of improving the livelihoods of farmers. We have a saying that ‘farming is the backbone of our nation,’ so we should really help farmers because without farmers, there would be no one to plant, and we would have no food because there would be no production. Even if we are women, we still have a significant contribution to agriculture.)

Women behind quality coffee

For Princess Dian Tapdasan, a coffee farmer and processor who is also from Balutakay, women have long been involved in every stage of coffee production — from harvesting cherries to processing specialty coffee.

Growing up in a farming family, Tapdasan became involved in coffee production after joining Bacofa Coop in 2022 as a staff member. She started as a coffee harvester before becoming a processor.

Her work eventually contributed to the cooperative’s success in various coffee competitions.

Tapdasan was among the Bacofa Coop members who competed in the Southeast Asia (SEA) Green Coffee Competition 2026-Arabica Category. After placing in the Philippines National Round, she became one of the finalists who will represent the country in the regional competition in Vietnam.

She said women play a significant role in the industry because of their patience and attention to detail, especially in processing coffee.

“Dako kaayo role ang babae sa industry sa coffee tungod kay labi na sa pag-market sa mga produkto ug taas kaayo ug pasensya ug pailob (Women have a very important role in the coffee industry, especially in marketing products, because they have great patience and perseverance),” she said.

Women, she added, are often involved in picking coffee cherries, sorting, processing, and ensuring that only quality beans reach consumers.

For Tapdasan, coffee farming has become an important source of support for her family’s needs. However, she emphasized that women who venture into agriculture must learn to manage their time effectively to maintain a balance between family responsibilities and agricultural work.

She encourages women who want to enter agriculture to join cooperatives, which provide access to training, supplies, and better opportunities for farmers.

"Dakong dungog usab alang kanako nga nahimo kung parte sa kumonidad namo as one of their coffee processor (It is also a great honor for me to become part of our community as one of their coffee processors)," she said.

Women helping write coffee’s future

Bacofa Coop chairperson Rogelio Gonzales, who is also the Top 3 in the national round of the SEA Green Coffee 2026 competition-Arabica Category, said women have become an important part of the cooperative’s growth, particularly in processing specialty coffee.

He said women are often prioritized in cooperative positions because of their patience, dedication, and attention to quality.

“Giila namo ang dakong parte o role sa mga kababayenhan diha sa atong Bacofa coop tungod kay sila ang mas gihatagan namo ug prayoridad sa mga posisyon sa coop kay sila ang mas hands on ilabi na gayud sa hisgotanan sa pag proseso ug Specialty Coffee kay mas taas ang ilang pasensya ug dedikasyon sa trabaho," Gonzales said.

(We recognize the significant role and contribution of women in our Bacofa cooperative because we give them priority in cooperative positions. They are more hands-on, especially when it comes to processing specialty coffee, because they have greater patience and dedication in their work.)

He added that women also serve as partners in managing farms and supporting their families.

Gonzales said the success of Balutakay coffee has been strengthened not only through the support of government agencies and partner organizations, including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, local governments, the provincial government of Davao del Sur, and various development organizations, but mostly by women.

Today, Bacofa Coop coffee reaches third-wave coffee shops in Davao and Manila and has gained recognition among international buyers.

The coop has received numerous awards in recognition of its members' hard work and the exceptional quality of its Arabica coffee.

For women like Naya and Tapdasan, coffee farming is more than a livelihood. It is proof that agriculture is not defined by gender — but by commitment, knowledge, and the willingness to grow.

As more women take their place in the coffee value chain, they are not only harvesting beans. They are cultivating opportunities, empowering communities, and brewing a future where everyone has a role in the success of the industry. CEA