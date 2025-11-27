Davao women protest flood project corruption

IN OBSERVANCE of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (IDEVAW), progressive women and their allies in Davao Region took to Freedom Park on Tuesday, November 26, to call for accountability over alleged irregularities in the country’s flood control projects.

Led by Gabriela–Southern Mindanao, the demonstrators carried placards reading, “Kababayen-an, Maghiusa; Bungkagon ang Dunot na Sistema (Women, come together and overthrow the corrupt system)," denouncing the P118.5 billion in anomalous flood control funds.

They conducted a noise barrage with pots, pans, and whistles, airing their frustration over systemic corruption in the Philippines.

Rose Hayahay, secretary-general of Gabriela-SMR, said women across Mindanao are tired of being flooded not just by rising waters but also by debt. She added that facing multiple calamities and rising prices of basic goods is another form of violence against women, especially the poor.

“While they ignore the demands for a living wage of P1,200, those in power are pocketing the budgets meant to protect us! We have a right to be angry and demand accountability,” she said.

Allyssa Ancheta, chairperson of Gabriela Youth Davao, said women face compounded oppression, particularly young women, amid what she called “rampant corruption” in the country. She added that in marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, they stress that corruption in funds meant for basic social services constitutes a form of gender-based violence.

“When resources for health, education, housing, and livelihood are siphoned off, women are denied their rights and essential support,” Ancheta said. “This form of violence stems from government neglect, greed, and the prioritization of profit and power over the welfare of women.”

Kat Dalon, vice chairperson of the Sabokahan Women’s Indigenous Group, said Indigenous women refuse to be passive. As members of the IP community, they will continue to fight for their land, livelihoods, and security.

“We will be loud until our cries are heard! Punish the corrupt!” she said.

Dalon expressed hope that their protest would inspire similar actions across the Philippines and serve as a warning to bureaucrats and their allies that the public is enraged. RGP