Davao youth convention eyes 5,000

AT LEAST 5,000 young people are expected to join a citywide youth convention in Davao that will bring population, nutrition, and environmental issues together on a platform for youth action.

The 2026 Davao Convention, organized by the Davao City Youth for Green Environment Inc. (DCYGE Inc.) in partnership with government agencies, schools and development groups, will carry the theme “Population • Nutrition • Planet.”

Organizers said the convention will help young people understand how population trends, food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability, and community resilience are interconnected.

The organizers will hold the convention in batches to accommodate participants from schools, youth organizations, clubs and communities.

The first component, the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Pre-ECOnvention 2026, is scheduled for Oct. 31, while sessions for schools, clubs, and organizations will run from Dec. 7 to 18.

The program will feature discussions and learning sessions on population and development, nutrition, environmental sustainability, climate action, disaster risk reduction and management, and youth participation in community development.

Organizers will also work with school-based youth groups, including the Youth for Environment in Schools Organization (YES-O), Supreme Elementary Learner Government (SELG) and Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG).

The convention aims to go beyond a one-time gathering by building sustained youth participation and stronger cooperation among government agencies, schools, civil society groups, and youth organizations.

Among the participating agencies and institutions are the Department of Education Davao City Division, Department of Environment and Natural Resources 11, National Nutrition Council 11, Commission on Population and Development 11, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Davao City Youth Development Office, and Mindanao Development Authority.

The initiative builds on continuing efforts by government and youth organizations in Davao to involve young people in environmental and nutrition advocacy.

In July, NNC 11 and DCYGE brought together 25 high school students for a nutrition and environmental poster-making competition as part of the 2026 Nutrition Month activities.

Regional Nutrition Program Coordinator Retsebeth Laquihon said engaging young people early can help develop advocates for healthier lifestyles and environmental protection.

DCYGE has also organized large-scale youth environmental activities. Its 2025 Youth Environment Summit drew 4,358 participants from Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao, focusing on youth leadership in disaster risk reduction and climate resilience.

For this year’s convention, organizers want participants to move beyond awareness and turn what they learn into initiatives in their schools and communities.

Laquihon said young people should have a stronger voice in shaping programs and policies that affect them.

“So youth should not be merely recipients of population, nutrition, or environmental programs; let's have them as partners for change, partners to shape the policies that affect the youth sector, as well as voices in promoting good health and nutrition, and other environmental and population development advocacy,” Laquihon said.

She made the statement during the Habi at Kape media forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City on Sept. 9.

The organizers officially launched the 2026 Davao Convention during the Mindanao Development Authority Wednesday Media Forum at the Habi at Kape, Abreeza Corporate Center, on Sept. 9.

DCYGE said the initiative seeks to put young people at the center of sustainable development discussions—not only as beneficiaries of government programs but also as advocates, innovators, and partners in addressing community concerns.

The convention will give participants opportunities to engage with government agencies and other stakeholders while developing initiatives focused on health, nutrition, environmental protection, climate action, and disaster resilience.

The 5,000-participant target builds on Davao’s growing youth involvement in environmental initiatives, with previous activities drawing thousands of young people.

Through the convention, organizers hope to strengthen collaboration among the education, environment, nutrition, population and development, local governance, and youth sectors and encourage young people to turn knowledge into concrete community action. DEF