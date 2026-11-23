CHILDREN in conflict with the law at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) in Davao City continue their studies and learn life and job skills while undergoing rehabilitation, as the center focuses on reformative rather than judging them.

Patrick Serrano, a registered social worker and case manager at the center, explained its programs during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at SM City Davao, as the country marks the 15th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness Week from Nov. 23 to 27.

"Dili nato sila i-judge of the mistake na ilang na-commit or ang crime or offense na ilang na-commit. Instead, we reform them through behavioral modification and intervention best suited to their individuals and also with their needs (We do not judge them for the mistake, crime or offense they committed. Instead, we reform them through behavioral modification and intervention best suited to each of them and to their needs)," Serrano said.

School inside the center

Serrano said the center has a partner school so residents can keep studying.

"Sa atoa gani karon sa RRCY naa tay partner school, so we encourage na ma-continue gihapon ang pag-eskwela sa bata, bisag naga-undergo sila ug rehabilitation program (Here at the RRCY we now have a partner school, so we really encourage the children to continue their studies even while undergoing a rehabilitation program)," he said.

Residents also acquire skills and life skills during their stay, he said.

According to the center's briefer, residents take the Alternative Learning System or multi-grade elementary and secondary classes in partnership with a private college, and those who qualify may take up tertiary education.

They may also enroll in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) short courses such as masonry, carpentry, welding, baking and food processing, and keep the earnings from the center's income-generating projects when they leave.

The center, run by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Davao Region in Barangay Bago Oshiro, Tugbok District, also provides counseling, psychological services, sports and arts activities, and religious services.

Back to their families

Serrano said children who complete their programs are returned to their families and communities upon the recommendation of local social workers, and are followed up through an aftercare program.

"After the release, naa pud tay ginatawag na aftercare program in which gina-refer namo back ang residente sa LGU (After the release, we also have what we call an aftercare program, in which we refer the resident back to the LGU)," he said.

The center currently has 92 residents aged 16 to 21, slightly above its 90-bed capacity, and is preparing those who have completed their programs to return home before taking in new admissions, he said.

Of the 92, 72 are under suspension of sentence, and six are undergoing diversion programs, according to the center's briefer.

Including the five Bahay Pag-asa facilities run by local governments in Davao City, Mati City, New Corella, Nabunturan and Panabo City, about 207 children in conflict with the law are undergoing rehabilitation in the region, said Jerome Gumbao, a registered social worker and regional program coordinator of the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee (RJJWC).

Serrano said helping young people avoid offending is a shared responsibility.

"It is our shared responsibility gyud, dili lang sa government agencies or sa DSWD, RRCY, kundi pud sa atong mga families, communities, and partners na mga LGUs (It is truly our shared responsibility, not only of government agencies or the DSWD and RRCY, but also of our families, communities and partner LGUs)," he said.

Prevention first

Gumbao said the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council wants to focus on prevention, and urged local governments to adopt comprehensive local juvenile intervention programs.

"Kasi dili nato gusto nga naa tay i-intervention, naa tay i-diversion, naa tay i-rehabilitate, so mainly mag-focus ta didto sa prevention (Because we don't want to have children to put through intervention, diversion or rehabilitation, so we should mainly focus on prevention)," he said.

Asked about renewed calls to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility, Gumbao said the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council remains opposed to it. GRS