Davao’s ACED! Band turns one gig into a breakthrough

When four young Dabawenyos first came together for what they thought was a one-off birthday gig, none of them imagined it would spark the start of something bigger.
“It was really fate and God who brought us together,” recalled vocalist Lance. “We were in the same school back then. Lemuel, Jacob, and I were choirmates. On the other hand, Chao and I were neighbors and churchmates, too. Hence, we already knew each other's strengths in terms of instruments. One day, my father was looking for a band to perform for my sister Kiki’s birthday. I invited them, and the rest is history.”
That chance performance became ACED! Band with Lemuel on drums, Chao on guitars, Lance on vocals, and Jacob on bass. Their bond grew quickly, anchored in friendship and faith.
“Ace means ‘number one,’ and our number one in life is God,” Lance explained. “In 1 John 4:19 says, ‘We love him because he first loved us.’ It is easy to ‘aced’ something when you have God in your life.”
Their sound carries a nostalgic throwback to the late ’90s and early 2000s, an era that shaped their musical taste.docs
“All music is sound, but not all sounds are music,” guitarist Chao added. “Our music leans on alternative rock, inspired by that era. We want to bring back that vibe because it’s slowly fading, and to us, that sound is real music.”
ACED! reached a breakthrough when they became the first Davao-based artists to be fully managed by O/C Records in partnership with Rebel House Studios. With the guidance of producer Ian Sison, they also became the first Mindanao acts signed under the label.
Their single Polaroid marked a string of firsts for the band: first signing with O/C Records, first flight to Manila, and first live session aboard the iconic Wish Bus.
The group continues to work on new music.
“Yes, we have a lot of songs lined up,” bassist Jacob said. “There’s plenty to look forward to.”
While many of their tracks lean on breakup themes, Lance said the writing always comes from a place of raw feeling.
“It depends on the mood, but yes, we often end up writing breakup songs,” he admitted. “Maybe it’s because a broken person’s emotions are deep, you can really build lyrics and stories from that.”
For ACED!, making music in Mindanao comes with both pride and purpose.
“Artists here in Mindanao, specifically in Davao, are more than just contest hopefuls,” Jacob explained. “We want to raise the banner again and show what Davao talents can really offer.”
From a humble birthday performance to breaking barriers as Mindanao’s first signees under O/C Records, ACED! is writing a story that’s only beginning. KBP