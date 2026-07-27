Davao's Alessandra "Ella" Zozobrado Nagayo sets sights on pro golf

Dabawenya Alessandra "Ella" Zozobrado Nagayo spends most of the year competing against some of the best collegiate golfers in the United States, where every stroke can determine a team's finish and every tournament carries pressure.
But when she returned to Davao City for her summer break, the 22-year-old rediscovered a different side of the game — one built on friendships, family and the community that first shaped her love for golf.
Her vacation quickly turned memorable.
Nagayo, a senior sports management student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, became the first woman to win the overall championship of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders' Associations (Creba) Golf Tournament after carding a 3-under-par 69 at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Country Club. Her round translated to 57 Molave points and topped a field largely composed of male golfers, marking a milestone in the tournament's history.
Yet for Nagayo, daughter of Danny Nagayo and Davao City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, the victory represented more than another trophy.
"Playing in the Creba tournament was a lot of fun," she said. "It reminded me that golf is about more than just competing; it's also about friendships, the community, and having fun."
She arrived in Davao in May immediately after the academic year ended. Although it was her first visit home in 2026, returning every summer has become a tradition since moving overseas to pursue her golf career.
"It's always nice to spend time with my family, recharge, and enjoy being back in Davao before returning to the U.S.," she said.
Growing the game at home
Away from collegiate competition, Nagayo spent much of her vacation playing with local junior and amateur golfers. She said she has seen noticeable progress in the standard of golf in Davao.
"Lately, I've had the chance to play with some of the junior and amateur golfers here in Davao, and I've been really impressed by how talented they are," she said.
She believes the city's young golfers have the potential to compete on bigger stages as opportunities continue to grow.
Nagayo also reunited with one of her oldest friends, professional golfer Florence Yvon Bisera, whom she has known since they were 10 years old.
She described Bisera as someone who continues to inspire golfers in Davao through her dedication to the sport.
Another highlight of her vacation was returning to South Pacific Golf and Leisure Country Club, a course she has played several times before.
Nagayo praised its well-maintained fairways and challenging greens but said the people remain its biggest asset.
"The staff, caddies, and everyone at the club are so kind and welcoming," she said.
A scholarship earned through hard work
Nagayo's journey to NCAA Division I golf began in Canada, where her family lived from 2019 to 2023.
Success on the Canadian junior circuit attracted interest from several university programs. In 2021, then-Kennesaw State coach Erin Thorne watched her compete during a tournament and later offered her a full athletic scholarship.
At the time, Kennesaw State ranked among the top 60 Division I women's golf programs in the United States.
Looking back, Nagayo considers accepting the offer one of the defining decisions of her career.
"I'm so grateful to Coach Thorne for believing in me and giving me that opportunity," she said. "Choosing Kennesaw State was one of the best decisions I've made."
Learning through adversity
Nagayo admitted her 2026 spring season did not produce the results she had hoped for, but she believes it became one of the most valuable stretches of her collegiate career.
The semester coincided with a coaching transition after Thorne resigned, requiring players to adapt to a new system while continuing to compete against nationally ranked programs.
Among her best finishes this year were fifth place at the UNCW River Landing Classic in North Carolina, 11th at the Bentwater Women's Collegiate in Georgia and a tie for 29th at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Georgia.
Her fifth-place finish at River Landing remains one of her favorite performances.
During the tournament, Nagayo strung together 19 consecutive pars before making a birdie and closing with three more pars, showcasing the consistency that has become one of her strengths.
"There were plenty of learning experiences that helped me grow, both as a golfer and as a person," she said.
She also had the rare opportunity to play at the prestigious Sea Island Golf Club, an experience she described as unforgettable.
Career-defining moment
Despite her growing list of collegiate achievements, Nagayo still considers qualifying for both the 2022 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship and the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship as the proudest accomplishment of her career.
The achievement carried special meaning because she narrowly missed qualifying for the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship the previous year.
Instead of becoming discouraged, she spent months preparing through tournaments across Canada despite snow and freezing temperatures.
"All the hard work paid off," she said. "Getting the chance to compete in two of the biggest USGA championships was an experience I'll never forget."
Her collegiate resume continues to grow.
She helped Kennesaw State win the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference championship and earned All-Tournament Team honors after tying for fifth individually. She was also named to the ASUN Women's Golf All-Freshman Team in 2024 and Conference USA Golfer of the Week in March 2025.
The next chapter
Nagayo will graduate in December with a degree in sports management, closing a chapter she describes as one of the most meaningful periods of her life.
Before moving on, she wants to savor every remaining practice, tournament and moment with her teammates.
After graduation, however, her focus is clear.
"My main goal is to turn professional and continue pursuing my dream of competing at the highest level," she said.
For now, she hopes young golfers in Davao remember that success takes time.
She encouraged aspiring players to enjoy every stage of the journey, embrace mistakes as part of learning, and surround themselves with people who support their growth.
"Stay patient, keep working hard, and trust the process," she said. "The people you meet along the way can make the game even more enjoyable and create memories that last a lifetime." MLSA