Davao's Alessandra "Ella" Zozobrado Nagayo sets sights on pro golf

Growing the game at home

Away from collegiate competition, Nagayo spent much of her vacation playing with local junior and amateur golfers. She said she has seen noticeable progress in the standard of golf in Davao.

"Lately, I've had the chance to play with some of the junior and amateur golfers here in Davao, and I've been really impressed by how talented they are," she said.

She believes the city's young golfers have the potential to compete on bigger stages as opportunities continue to grow.

Nagayo also reunited with one of her oldest friends, professional golfer Florence Yvon Bisera, whom she has known since they were 10 years old.

She described Bisera as someone who continues to inspire golfers in Davao through her dedication to the sport.

Another highlight of her vacation was returning to South Pacific Golf and Leisure Country Club, a course she has played several times before.

Nagayo praised its well-maintained fairways and challenging greens but said the people remain its biggest asset.

"The staff, caddies, and everyone at the club are so kind and welcoming," she said.

A scholarship earned through hard work

Nagayo's journey to NCAA Division I golf began in Canada, where her family lived from 2019 to 2023.

Success on the Canadian junior circuit attracted interest from several university programs. In 2021, then-Kennesaw State coach Erin Thorne watched her compete during a tournament and later offered her a full athletic scholarship.

At the time, Kennesaw State ranked among the top 60 Division I women's golf programs in the United States.

Looking back, Nagayo considers accepting the offer one of the defining decisions of her career.

"I'm so grateful to Coach Thorne for believing in me and giving me that opportunity," she said. "Choosing Kennesaw State was one of the best decisions I've made."

Learning through adversity

Nagayo admitted her 2026 spring season did not produce the results she had hoped for, but she believes it became one of the most valuable stretches of her collegiate career.

The semester coincided with a coaching transition after Thorne resigned, requiring players to adapt to a new system while continuing to compete against nationally ranked programs.

Among her best finishes this year were fifth place at the UNCW River Landing Classic in North Carolina, 11th at the Bentwater Women's Collegiate in Georgia and a tie for 29th at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Georgia.

Her fifth-place finish at River Landing remains one of her favorite performances.

During the tournament, Nagayo strung together 19 consecutive pars before making a birdie and closing with three more pars, showcasing the consistency that has become one of her strengths.

"There were plenty of learning experiences that helped me grow, both as a golfer and as a person," she said.

She also had the rare opportunity to play at the prestigious Sea Island Golf Club, an experience she described as unforgettable.